EverFocus Invites to Join Embedded World 2021 Digital Event on March 1-5, 2021

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EverFocus Electronics Corporation (TWSE: 5484), a leading integrated mobile security solution-based provider, is excited to showcase their latest technologies at Embedded World 2021 DIGITAL during March 1-5, 2021. Through the virtual demonstration and video conference discussion, EverFocus would like to get together with their value partners and customers to experience their versatile Edge AI Solutions developed for diverse vertical markets such as intelligent transportation, smart building and smart campus..etc.

Firstly, register for FREE using the voucher code: ew21460016https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2021/Register?culture=en&_ga=2.38188707.1238775012.1612834831-622629143.1612834831

About two weeks before the start of the trade fair, guests will receive an e-mail with a link to start onboarding on the event platform instead of receiving an e-ticket. Don't miss out EverFocus's latest products and set 1-on-1 meeting with them freely for further discussion concerning customers' needs through video conference.

EverFocus lineup includes central management systems (CMS), IP, analog, mobile surveillance solutions, and Industrial/in-vehicle computers for multiple vertical solutions: Transportation, Retail, Surveillance, Campus and Medical Health Care. At the digital event, EverFocus'll be showcasing their brilliant edge computing and surveillance solutions ranging from a new series of products which are dedicated designed for in-vehicle applications and industrial sectors,

eIVP-CFS-IV-V0004 Mobile NVRintel® Core™ i7/i5 Processor Mobile NVR supporting up to 4 PoE ports

eNVP-JNX-IV-V0008 AI Mobile NVRNVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX AI Mobile Network Video Recorder supporting 8-Channel PoE IP Camera

eNVP-JNN-IV-V0008 Industrial Mobile NVRNVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ 8 PoE ports industrial mobile NVR

EMV400 FHD Mobile DVRFull HD mobile DVR (supports Analog SD/HD cameras) Up to 1080p full HD resolution for recording

EMV800 FHD Mobile DVRSupports Analog SD/HD/FHD cameras up to 1080p resolution for recording

By integrating their embedded computing solutions with new AIoT technology, EverFocus always endeavors to create values with their core competence in safety and information technology. EverFocus focuses on excellence in their products and services. And also provide rapid response with optimal solutions to meet customers' satisfaction. EverFocus looks forward to create steady partnerships with customers together to develop a wonderful future of AIoT.

About EverFocus Electronics Corporation

EverFocus provides diversified surveillance solutions from the front-end cameras, edge devices like industrial PC and back-end servers. The devices coverage includes IP, CCTV, vehicle and access control systems. EverFocus has offices globally, including the U.S.A, Mainland China, Japan, Taiwan.

www.everfocus.com.tw

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433654/EverFocus_Electronics_Corp_Logo.jpg