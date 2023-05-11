Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Maggio 2023
comunicato stampa

Eviation Announces MONTE Order for up to 30 All-Electric Alice Aircraft

11 maggio 2023 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ARLINGTON, Wash., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation   Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that MONTE, a U.K.-based regional aircraft lessor focused on sustainable aviation, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for up to 30 all-electric commuter Alice aircraft. MONTE will provide financing and leasing solutions for the Alice and its associated charging infrastructure to its global customer base of regional aircraft operators.

The Future is Electric: Carbon-Free, Cost-Effective, Convenient

The Eviation Alice is a nine-passenger electric aircraft – the only flight-proven all-electric commuter aircraft of its size. Built from a clean-sheet design around magniX's industry-leading electric propulsion system, Alice produces zero carbon emissions and costs a fraction to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops – thereby providing the opportunity to activate more routes, improving the convenience of air travel.

"The need to accelerate technological solutions to climate change, such as Eviation's Alice, is becoming ever more urgent," said Loic Questiaux, Sales Director, EMEA, at Eviation. "Just one month ago, the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that the planet is likely to pass the threshold of 1.5C warming over pre-industrial temperatures by the early 2030s, a tipping point for the planet's climate. By supporting groundbreaking innovations such as Alice, MONTE is helping to advance much-needed innovation in confronting one of the greatest challenges facing mankind."

"We are delighted to enter into this agreement with Eviation," said Rishi Majithia, Director of MONTE. "The Alice is a unique, well-designed and pioneering aircraft that we are excited to offer to our global customers in the regional aviation industry."

"Passing the US$ 4 billion threshold is a significant marketplace endorsement for the Alice. We are thrilled to welcome MONTE as our latest customer, as they share our vision for a new era of sustainable, responsible aviation," said Gregory Davis, President and CEO of Eviation. "The leasing community has an important role to play in reducing the aviation industry's carbon emissions. With a network spreading from the Americas to Asia-Pacific and throughout Europe, I am excited for how MONTE can utilize the Alice to bring sustainable aviation to the world."

About Eviation AircraftBased in Washington State, Eviation Aircraft Inc. develops and manufactures electric aircraft to delight operators and passengers with green, cost efficient and convenient regional transportation. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.com.

About MONTEMONTE is a leader in financing zero and low emission technologies in the regional aviation market. MONTE is exclusively focused on supporting the aviation industry's transition to net zero carbon emissions by providing financing and leasing solutions for sustainable aviation to regional aircraft operators. For more information, please visit www.montecleantech.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074455/Eviation_MONTE_Alice_Aircraft.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509407/4030226/eviation_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eviation-announces-monte-order-for-up-to-30-all-electric-alice-aircraft-301821833.html

