Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:33 I numeri del turismo in Italia

19:28 Vaccino Pfizer e Moderna, Figliuolo alle Regioni: "A luglio dosi invariate"

18:47 Covid Sicilia, oggi 137 ncontagi e 4 morti: bollettino 1 luglio

18:40 Covid, Galli: "92mila morti da quando secondo alcuni virus era morto"

18:15 Da innovazione a inclusione, 6 progetti per rafforzare la sanità

18:13 Incastrato da Dna 14 anni dopo stupro: condannato a 13 anni

18:08 Variante Delta, in Gran Bretagna nuovo picco di contagi: quasi 28mila in 24 ore

18:03 Covid oggi Lombardia, 136 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 1 luglio

17:58 M5S, Gene Gnocchi: "Grillo tornato al varietà con nuovo format 'Te lo do io il Movimento'"

17:45 Covid oggi Veneto, 55 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 1 luglio

17:35 Covid oggi Piemonte, 20 contagi: bollettino 1 giugno

17:29 Covid Emilia Romagna oggi, 61 contagi: bollettino 1 giugno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Eviation Unveils the Production All-electric Alice Aircraft as It Prepares for the Inaugural Flight

01 luglio 2021 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Alice design optimizes performance, handling, and customer operations on the path to certification

ARLINGTON, Wash., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a global manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, unveiled the design for its Alice all-electric aircraft, which is on track for first flight later this year. The production configuration, optimized based on real-world lessons learned and customer feedback, defines Alice's path to certification and entry into service expected in 2024.

A render of the production configuration of Alice, displayed over the greater Seattle area.

Alice, a nine-passenger, two-crew member aircraft, produces no carbon emissions, significantly reduces noise, and costs a fraction to operate per flight hour. The aircraft is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units from magniX, the only flight proven electric propulsion systems at this scale. The advanced fly-by-wire system is made by Honeywell, the market leader in such systems. The single-volume, high-energy density Alice battery system is made from currently available battery cells and is not reliant on future advancements. These proven technologies and design elements make it easy and reliable for pilots to seamlessly transition to flying the Alice and will create a superior passenger flying experience, accelerating the aircraft's path to market.

"Sharing our production Alice design is a special day for Eviation and our partners. It also represents a final step in our iterative journey toward Alice's first flight," said Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay. "Electric aviation will continue to open up new possibilities for affordable, sustainable regional travel around the world. Alice is poised to turn that possibility into reality soon."

"Alice is a beautiful aircraft and represents the future of flying, plain and simple," said Eviation Executive Chairman Roei Ganzarski. "Add in zero emissions, less noise, and significantly lower operating costs, and communities will be connected like never before starting sooner than you think."

About Eviation AircraftBased in Washington State, Eviation Aircraft Inc. is developing and manufacturing efficient electric aircraft to make aviation a competitive and sustainable solution for the regional mobility of people and goods. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.co.

Eviation leadership (Left to Right) Executive Chairman Roei Ganzarski, CEO Omer Bar-Yohay and President Gregory Davis.

 

The Eviation team pictured at Eviation headquarters in Arlington, Wash.

 

Eviation logo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555744/Eviation_Alice_Rendering_Seattle.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555745/Eviation_leadership.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555746/Eviation_Team.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509407/eviation_logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Ambiente Turismo Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza optimizes performance as It Prepares path to certification path
Vedi anche
News to go
Euro 2020, Uefa conferma: "Le restanti partite nelle sedi previste"
News to go
Green Pass europeo, von der Leyen: "Simbolo Europa aperta e sicura"
News to go
Covid, Oms: "In Europa rischio nuova ondata"
News to go
Draghi: "Pandemia non è finita ma l'economia è ripartita"
News to go
Assegno unico figli 2021, domanda da oggi 1 luglio
News to go
Volevano instaurare nuovo ordine mondiale nazi-fascista: misure per quattro 20enni
News to go
Green Pass europeo al via
News to go
Laureati, occupazione e stipendi: ecco la classifica
News to go
Via libera al decreto lavoro
News to go
Sedicenne uccisa, il giovane fermato resta in carcere
News to go
Confindustria, Pil Italia in grande ripresa
News to go
Santa Maria Capua Vetere, agenti sospesi: Cartabia durissima
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza