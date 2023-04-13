Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 13 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 07:45
comunicato stampa

EW GROUP SHINES AT 12TH A4M SYMPOSIUM 2023 & "ALL-ON BIOREGEN OPTIMIZATION" WORKSHOP

13 aprile 2023 | 04.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BANGKOK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group) made a successful showing at an exclusive event, the 12th A4M Symposium 2023, which was held in Centara, Bangkok, 16th-19thFebruary 2023.

The two-day A4M Symposium, commenced with a welcome ceremony featuring Dr. Manus Potaporn (Deputy Director General of Medical Services Department, Thailand) as a Guest of Honour, hosted by Prof. Dr. Mike Chan (A4M Thailand President), Dr. Jakkriss Bumisawasdi (A4M Thailand Honorary President), and Dr. Robert Goldman (A4M Founder).

On February 19, European Wellness Academie (EWA), a non-profitable educational arm of EW Group, brought an exclusive workshop, "All-On Bioregen Optimization," to explore the world of anti-aging and regenerative medicine, featured some of the world's leading anti-aging experts.

Prof. Dr. Mike Chan, presented his two topics, "The Application of Regenerative Precursor Stem Cells, Peptides & Exosomes in Precision Medicine" and "Phyto-Myco-based Nano Organo Peptides: A New Trend in Precision Medicine."

"Precision Medicine in Age Reversal," which brought together the anti-aging and wellness industries on a single platform to achieve Precision Medicine's goals, which are patient-centred, may divide patients into subgroups based on their illness vulnerability, prognosis, or response to a specific treatment. It is devised and administered after comprehensive diagnostics utilizing Panomic Analysis and System Biology to analyse the patient's state at a molecular level and apply targeted therapies to address illness progression.

Anti-aging medicine aims to improve human ageing and maximize physical and mental well-being. Scientific data and medical journals supported the model's focus on Advanced Clinical Preventive and Regenerative Medicine.

The involvement of the healthcare and wellness industries will have a significant influence on the anti-aging sector for many years to come. Yet, by fact these sectors worked together to improve the quality of life for individuals and will contribute to defining the very future of modern medicine.

European Wellness Biomedical Group

An award-winning European group, most renowned for its pioneering development in organ-specific precursor (progenitor) stem cell therapeutics, biological and synthetic peptides, biological regenerative medicine, immunotherapies, and nutraceutical and cosmeceuticals.

EW Group's multinational business divisions include research and developments, bio-manufacturing, biomedical academies, hospital and wellness centres and nutraceutical product distribution across 80 countries worldwide. EW Group also owns and operates a growing network of internationally accredited Hospital and Medical Centres specializing in Regenerative Bio-Medicine and luxury Wellness Centres globally. EW Group is headquartered in Germany and Malaysia (Asia Pacific) with research vested in Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic and United Kingdom.

https://european-wellness.eu/ 

Media Contact:Ferellica Anne Martin+6088 448 989 (Ext: 337)media@european-wellness.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010114/EWBG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ew-group-shines-at-12th-a4m-symposium-2023--all-on-bioregen-optimization-workshop-301796303.html

