Lunedì 01 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 20:14
EW Nutrition Acquires Feed Quality and Pigment Business from Novus International

01 febbraio 2021 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VISBEK, Germany, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EW Nutrition, a global provider of animal nutrition solutions, announced today that it has acquired the Feed Quality and Pigments business from Novus International, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, EW Nutrition becomes the owner of world-renowned brands such as Santoquin® feed preservative, SURF●ACE® feed mill processing aid, and Agrado® feed ingredient. The acquisition also gives EW Nutrition ownership of a state-of-the-art production facility in Constantí, Spain.

"This transaction will bring additional value to our customers, further reinforcing EW Nutrition's global market position, and increasing its product portfolio and geographical reach," says Michael Gerrits, Managing Director of EW Nutrition. "The products acquired will further support EW Nutrition's mission to mitigate the impact of antimicrobial resistance by providing comprehensive animal nutrition solutions."

Dan Meagher, President and CEO of Novus International, Inc., explained that the sale is part of Novus's Project Destiny, a multi-year plan to transform the company into the industry's leading provider in animal health through nutrition solutions by focusing its resources on core platforms and emerging technologies.

"We are pleased to have found a committed owner for these platforms so that they may continue bringing value to the industry," said Meagher. "This event is a significant milestone in our Project Destiny journey. Now that our Feed Quality and Pigments platforms are in good hands with EW Nutrition, we are excited to focus our energies on developing new, innovative technologies into meaningful nutrition solutions for our customers."

The transaction was closed on February 1, 2021. A robust services agreement between the companies is governing critical activities to ensure customers are supported through the transition.

The financial details of the sale are confidential.

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition is a global animal nutrition company that offers integrators, feed producers, and self-mixing farmers comprehensive, customer-focused solutions for gut health management, antibiotic reduction, young animal nutrition, toxin risk management and more. www.ew-nutrition.com

About Novus International

Novus International, Inc. is a leader in scientifically developing, manufacturing and commercializing animal health and nutrition solutions for the agriculture industry. Novus's portfolio includes ALIMET® and MHA® feed supplements, MINTREX® chelated trace minerals, CIBENZA® enzyme feed additives, NEXT ENHANCE® feed additive, ACTIVATE® nutritional feed acid, and other specialty ingredients. Novus is privately owned by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Headquartered in Saint Charles, Missouri, U.S.A., Novus serves customers around the world. www.novusint.com.  

Contacts

Novus International, Inc.: Elizabeth DavisElizabeth.Davis@NovusInt.com 

EW Nutrition GmbH: Pia BeckerPia.Becker@ew-nutrition.com     +49 4445 9868 174

