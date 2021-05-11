Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 11 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 23:48
Ex Deutsche Bank equity trading MD joins TS Imagine

11 maggio 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON and NEW YORK and HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TS Imagine, a dynamic end-to-end trading and portfolio management software platform connecting the investment management industry to a network of brokers, banks and exchanges, has appointed former Deutsche Bank Equity Trading MD, Andrew Morgan, as its new President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Andrew Morgan, President and CRO, TS Imagine

A strategic thinker with a proven track record of taking innovative products to market, Andrew brings over a decade's worth of leadership experience managing diverse global teams. His focus will be on accelerating the growth of TS Imagine's SaaS cloud-based software platform across the global financial services community.

"TS Imagine is perfectly positioned to support clients as they continue to adapt to evolving market structure changes" said Morgan. "In this increasingly complex environment, our SaaS offering enables market participants to address emerging challenges and opportunities including the need for efficient multi-asset trade lifecycle management, combined with real-time risk analytics."

Rob Flatley, who was recently appointed as the new CEO of TS Imagine following the acquisition by Francisco Partners, added: "Having one of the industry's leading practitioners on board is a testament to the vision we have for the combined force of both TradingScreen and Imagine Software. Andrew has managed billions in daily global trading and financing activity in his prior roles, providing first hand appreciation of TS Imagine's unique coupling of trade flow management and financial control, he will be an integral part of our vision of delivering industry-leading products to both the buy and sell-side."

About TradingScreen: Operating in the cloud for nearly two decades, TS is a leading expert on SaaS trading technology. TradeSmart OEMS offers workflow efficiency and seamless integration between the sell-side and buy-side, connecting markets globally and providing traders the access and information they need to optimize their trading performance. www.tradingscreen.com

About Imagine Software: Imagine offers the power of a real-time, institutional-grade portfolio and risk management software solution and provides clients the choice of full-service on-line accessibility with real-time pricing, security master, corporate actions, derived market data, and 24/7 connectivity or a traditional in-house software installation. www.imaginesoftware.com

Media Contact:

TS Imagine

Sinead LanyonSinead.Lanyon@tradingscreen.com

Nicole Fishernicolef@imaginesoftware.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506947/Andrew_Morgan.jpg

 

in Evidenza