Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 10:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:41 Primarie Roma, Gualtieri: "Inizio di un riscatto per la città"

10:30 Mascherine all'aperto, Sileri: "Addio obbligo da luglio opportuno"

10:24 Italia-Svizzera, ascolti tv record: oltre 13,3 milioni di spettatori e 51,9% di share

09:51 Minori: "Ho perso mia figlia, burocrazia sorda a Giustizia", il racconto di un padre

09:51 Covid India, scandalo tamponi: oltre 100mila falsi per partecipare a un festival

09:38 Addio alla mascherina? Garattini: "Protegge, teniamola è ancora necessaria"

09:28 Salvini: "Chiederò a Draghi stop mascherine all'aperto"

09:07 Weekend rovente, attesi picchi di 40 gradi: ecco dove

08:57 Covid India, verso i 30 milioni di contagi totali

08:46 Mix vaccini Lazio, D'Amato: "Il 10% rifiuta, obbligarli è un errore"

08:31 Maradona, avvocato infermiera: "Lo hanno ucciso i medici"

08:27 Operazione 'Marracash', colpo allo spaccio nella piana di Gioia Tauro

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Ex-Maxwell CEO Franz Fink joins Battrion's Board of Directors

17 giugno 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ZURICH, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Battrion AG, a Swiss battery technology provider, announced today that Franz Fink, former CEO of Maxwell Technologies, now part of Tesla, has joined the company as an independent board member.

Dr. Franz Fink

Dr. Fink started his career at Motorola Semiconductors, working subsequently as General Manager, CEO, and Board Director at various companies in the semiconductor and energy storage industry before taking on the role as CEO of Maxwell Technologies. At Maxwell he led the business turnaround, focusing on investments in the breakthrough Dry Battery Electrode technology that led to their acquisition by Tesla in 2019.

"I am thrilled to welcome Franz Fink to Battrion's board" said Dr. Ulrich Ehmes, Chairman of the Board of Battrion AG. "Franz has an excellent understanding of the energy storage sector and a proven track record in global technology organizations. His guidance and expertise will be invaluable as we industrialize our Aligned Graphite® battery technology."

"I am very excited to join the board of Battrion," said Franz Fink.  "I am looking forward to helping advance Battrion through the next stage to bring this highly innovative technology to the market".

About Battrion AG Founded in 2015, Battrion is a spin-off of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich). Battrion operates a research lab and production facility in Dübendorf, Zurich where it develops its Aligned Graphite® technology, a fabrication technology for lithium-ion batteries that improves the microstructure of negative electrodes. The technology significantly increases the charge- and discharge performance of lithium-ion batteries and is particularly suited for EV and high-performance applications. Battrion produces and markets standardized and customized negative electrodes with Aligned Graphite® and additionally offers its technology on a license basis. More information can be found at: http://www.battrion.com

Press contact Battrion AG: Max Kory, PhD COO media@battrion.com 

Battrion Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534277/Dr_Fink.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534278/Battrion_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
company as an technology provider former CEO of Maxwell Technologies independent board member
Vedi anche
Operazione 'Marracash', colpo allo spaccio nella piana di Gioia Tauro
La citazione
Variante Delta, Galli e il Trono di Spade
Milano, trivella si abbatte su centro ricerca Ifom: gli istanti prima del crollo
Tragedia Mottarone, l’arrivo della cabina e la folle corsa all’indietro
Tragedia Mottarone, gli ultimi secondi della corsa mortale
Firenze, presa la banda dei Rolex
Denise Pipitone "è viva", cosa ha detto l'ex pm Angioni
Sileri: "Mix vaccini è sicuro"
Comunali Roma, Michetti: "Girerò la città, devo farmi conoscere"
Eleonora Abbagnato, l'addio alle scene a Parigi
M5S, Casaleggio: "Regole violate, difficile per me restare"
Blitz contro la pedopornografia online: 7 denunciati di cui 4 arrestati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza