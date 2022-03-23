Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 15:00
comunicato stampa

EX-U.S. GREEN BERETS CARRYING ROSARIES, FOOD, AND MEDICINE RETURN TO POLAND CARRYING RESCUED UKRANIAN CHILDREN

23 marzo 2022 | 14.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Goya Cares humanitarian and spiritual mission to the Ukraine border, Americans continue to donate tens of thousands of rosaries to Goya Foods for delivery to Ukrainian refugees.  In partnership with the Knights of Columbus of Poland, Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), and anonymous ex-U.S. green berets, these rosaries, which carry a powerful message for peace, love, and protection of our precious children, will reach and soften the hearts of everyone throughout the world.

These courageous green berets have the mission of bringing safety and care to the many abandoned children of Ukraine.

At the Knights of Columbus "Mercy Hut" in Hrebenne on the Ukraine border, where compassion, food, warmth, medical attention, and a chapel welcome refugees, the Goya Cares team met one of the many refugees passing through. They hear the words of Nella who is with her 4-year-old son Andrei. She repeats her husband's plea as she left their home in Ukraine, "Love and protect our son, and I will protect and defend our country."

The Goya Cares team was moved by the incredible courage, compassion, and love of a mother entrusted with the care, protection, and nurturing of her precious child.

"Witnessing firsthand the incredible power of a mother's love and protection for her child gives hope to the world that the power of love can defeat hatred and that the power of prayer will defeat evil by moving us closer to God," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods. 

 To learn more about Goya, please visit: www.goya.com

About Goya Foods: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world.  The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table.  For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

For more information, contact:Natalie J. Maniscalco845.659.6506 / natalie@retromedianyc.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1772001/Goya_Ukraine_Donations.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153368/GOYA_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione AltroAltroAltroAltro Politica_E_PA U.S. green berets CARRYING ROSARIES these rosaries Stati Uniti d'America Global Empowerment Mission
