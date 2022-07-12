Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:00
Exadel Announces New Acquisition of Motion Software

12 luglio 2022 | 15.04
Expanding European presence with new hubs and talent in Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global software consultancy and engineering company, today announced the recent acquisition of software engineering company Motion Software (https://motion-software.com/), which specializes in blockchain, AI, analytics, healthcare, and eLearning, and is the creator of a leading remote work platform that enables tech companies to engage with top digital talent worldwide.

"I am excited to welcome Motion Software's talented team to Exadel," said Darren Oberst, CEO of Exadel. "This partnership significantly increases our presence across Europe, adding talent in Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey. Motion's remote work platform, designed from the ground up, opens new opportunities for streamlining the matchmaking process for our clients, and a suite of tools that ensure the success and well-being of the remote software specialists at a global scale. I am confident that adding Motion Software's capabilities and locations alongside Exadel's service and solution offerings will create significant value for our diverse talent and clients."

"We are very excited to join the team at Exadel, a rapidly growing organization with great engineering and consulting talent," said Christo Peev, CEO of Motion Software. "This acquisition is expanding the portfolio of great remote work opportunities for our people, by adding positions across a variety of different companies''.

The Motion Software platform empowers hundreds of remote software specialists to work with the most innovative tech companies from around the world. We take pride in our friendly working environment that values self-improvement, work-life balance, and constantly doing our best in every aspect of our lives. Every few months we travel to meet up at different places and spend some quality time together.

Learn more about Motion Software on  Linkedin and  Instagram.

Exadel is a global software engineering and business consultancy company, creating the transformative strategies, platforms, and products our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to customers. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

PR Contact Olivia Heel oheel@catapultpr-ir.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524661/Exadel_Inc_Logo.jpg

ICT Economia_E_Finanza Bulgaria Romania
