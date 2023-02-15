Excellent development: Sedus Stoll AG on course for further growth

DOGERN, Germany, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

A look back at the 2022 financial year underlines the positive trend of Germany's largest office furniture manufacturer: With a turnover of approx. EUR 236 million, Sedus Stoll AG recorded growth of +21% compared to the previous year, which is significantly higher than the market growth of the industry (+8% compared to the previous year). The number of incoming orders is also at a record high of approx. EUR 240 million, providing a tailwind for the start of the new year.

"Sedus Stoll AG has a firm position and is, therefore, very well prepared for the future," explains Daniel Kittner, Director of Technology and Development as well as Marketing and Sales at Sedus Stoll AG. "Over the last few years, we have consistently invested in solutions for New Work and modern workplace concepts in a counter-cyclical manner, despite the pandemic and difficult general conditions. These strategic decisions are paying off today: Winning major projects in cooperation with specialist dealers both in Germany and abroad is a clear demonstration of this."

In addition to the targeted development of state-of-the-art product solutions for New Work, the company has invested in digitalisation and smart solutions for hybrid working. Furthermore, Sedus has continuously promoted and advanced sustainable production methods.

Good future prospects: Targeted investments secure positive forecast for 2023

The commissioning of the new "Futura 2" production facility at the Geseke site will provide a significant boost to production in the first half of 2023. "Futura 2" will complement the existing production line from 2012, which can be used to manufacture box furniture starting from batch size one and according to individual customer specifications. The automated panel cutting process will significantly reduce production cycle times and speed up manufacturing processes.

"The investment in the new production line is the largest single investment in the history of Sedus Stoll AG," explains Kittner. "Due to the consistent expansion of the product range, particularly over the last few years, the load on our production facilities has also increased. With the commissioning of 'Futura 2', we are creating more capacity to meet the demand faster."

In 2023, Sedus will continue to launch new products in two phases, in spring and autumn. The company will focus on solutions that are in line with mega-trends such as New Work, digitalisation and sustainability.

