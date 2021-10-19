Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:17 Covid oggi Sardegna, 12 contagi: bollettino 19 ottobre

15:05 Riforme, Mattarella promulga legge per voto 18enni per Senato

14:57 Pensioni, quota 102 nel 2022: la proposta, come funziona

14:44 Elezioni, costituzionalista Azzariti: "Non voto è segno crisi democrazia rappresentativa"

14:39 Covid oggi Fvg, 81 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 19 ottobre

14:22 Covid oggi Basilicata, 15 nuovi contagi: bollettino 19 ottobre

13:41 Reddito cittadinanza, Conte: "Non si cancella, sarà cambiato in meglio"

13:34 Baldino (Cdp): "La sfida è assicurare cibo a tutti riducendo impatti ambiente"

13:33 Covid, con terza dose vaccini più efficaci: lo studio

13:27 Covid oggi Germania, ieri oltre 6.700 contagi: sale incidenza

13:09 'Un amore chiamato politica', in arrivo primo libro Di Maio

13:07 Orso invade l'autostrada, investito e ucciso su A25 ad Avezzano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Excelra Announces Addition of Sudip Nandy to its Board of Directors

19 ottobre 2021 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra, a leading Data and Analytics provider for Life Science organizations, announced the appointment of Sudip Nandy to the company's board of directors effective 1stOctober 2021.

Mr. Nandy is an acclaimed business leader with over 30 years of experience in global strategy, enterprise building, and investments. He is currently a Senior Advisor, and has previously served as Managing Director and Operating Partner at private equity firm ChrysCapital, a leading investment firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management. During his tenure as Operating partner, he was Executive Chairman of California headquartered Infogain Corporation and Board Member at Liquid Hub Inc, a part of Capgemini. In addition, Mr. Nandy is a Director on the Board of GeBBS Healthcare that provides revenue cycle management services for healthcare providers in the United States of America.

Earlier, Mr. Nandy was the CEO and Chairman (India) for Aricent, a KKR owned company. As the former Chief Strategy Officer and Head of M&A at Wipro, he successfully led several mergers and acquisitions that enabled the company to become one of the leading IT services firms globally. During his tenure at Wipro, he was also the President of Technology, Media & Telecom SBU and led the high-growth global business unit focused on Engineering Services.

"Sudip brings remarkable leadership experience working with technology-led innovation-focused companies. We are excited to welcome him to the Excelra Board of Directors," said Mr. D. S. Brar, Chairman of the Board. "We believe his distinguished track record in helping build high-growth global organizations and his guidance on strategically managing organic and inorganic growth will be a great asset to Excelra."

Mr. Nandy said, "Most innovation today is driven by the intersection of technologies. The path-breaking disruptions that lead to progress are heavily influenced by the confluence of deep technology and deep domain. I am very excited to join the Board of Excelra, an organization that partners with Life Sciences to drive transformation in exciting and unimaginable ways with Big Data and Artificial Intelligence."

Mr. Nandy holds a Bachelors' Degree in Physics with Honors from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and another one in Electrical Technology and Electronics from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He also has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.    

About Excelra:

Excelra's data and analytics solutions empower innovation in life sciences from molecule to market. The Excelra Edge comes from harmonizing heterogeneous data sets, applying innovative bioinformatics know-how and technologies to accelerate drug discovery & development with reliable and result-oriented insights. For more information, visit https://www.excelra.com/

For media inquiries, contact:

Jigesh ShahJigesh.shah@excelra.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692189/Excelra_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Analytics provider Excelra Announces Addition provider fornitore d'accesso
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue e Stato diritto, caso Polonia a Strasburgo
News to go
'Final Cleaning', operazione anti droga tra Salerno, Napoli e Varese
Whirlpool, Fiom: "Non molliamo, da Governo ci aspettiamo serietà" - Video
News to go
Elezioni comunali, 8 città al centrosinistra
News to go
Covid oggi Israele, dosi AstraZeneca a partire da giovedì
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza senza requisiti, 70 denunce
News to go
Facebook investe in Ue, 10mila assunzioni
News to go
Green pass, "farmacie anello congiunzione cittadini-Ssn"
News to go
Cucchi, giudici Appello: "Pestaggio ingiustificato e sproporzionato"
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 18 ottobre
News to go
India, inondazioni e frane: 25 morti
News to go
Domenico Arcuri indagato per peculato e abuso d'ufficio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza