Mercoledì 21 Settembre 2022
comunicato stampa

Excelra partners with Patcore, Inc.

21 settembre 2022 | 06.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The partnership expands Excelra's scientific products footprint in the Japanese market

HYDERABAD, India and TOKYO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra today announced a partnership with Patcore, Inc., providing greater access to Excelra's scientific data and analytics products for customers in Japan.

Excelra is one of the leading global data and digital insights organization. Its GOSTAR platform is the largest manually curated medicinal chemistry intelligence database, providing comprehensive, structured SAR data for more than 9 million compounds. Excelra's GOBIOM contains the most extensive manually curated collection of validated and putative biomarkers, providing critical insights into the relationship between biomarker and disease.

Patcore is a highly specialized informatics organization, supporting researchers in life sciences companies and chemical industries. The partnership supports Excelra's growth in Japan, leveraging Patcore's experience working with some of Japan's largest pharmas, biotechs, chemical companies, and government institutions.

"When it comes to bio-medical data, Excelra's GOSTAR and other data products are the leading solutions available today for global drug discovery and translational researchers. Japan has been a strategic focus for Excelra, and the demand for the most accurate and up-to-date data set is growing rapidly. Patcore is giving us the opportunity to expand our presence, and I am confident that by harnessing the synergies of Patcore and Excelra, Japanese life science organizations will be able to accelerate research and achieve their molecule-to-market objectives faster," said Gabriele Staples, Global Commercial & Marketing Head, Excelra.

"The partnership with Excelra's scientific products and our existing offerings will drive data enrichment, competitive intelligence, and power prediction engines with AI/ML initiatives for our customers," said Fumiaki Aruga, COO, Patcore, Inc.

About Excelra 

Excelra's data and digital insights empower innovation in life sciences from discovery to market. The Excelra edge comes from harmonizing heterogeneous data sets and applying bioinformatics innovations to accelerate drug discovery and development with reliable and actionable insights. Excelra's GOSTAR is usable as a browser application for users to rapidly seek and discover compounds. It's also available via APIs and as a downloadable data set to power in-house libraries and machine learning models.

For more information about GOSTAR, visit gostardb.com

About Patcore, Inc.

Patcore is a leading vendor of cheminformatics software and service in Japan. As a trusted laboratory digital transformation partner with strengths in drug discovery informatics and EHS management application, its customers include top Japanese pharmaceutical companies, bio-ventures, chemical companies, and public research institutions.

For more information about Patcore, visit patcore.com

For media inquiries, contact: Jigesh ShahDirector Marketing, Email: Jigesh.shah@excelra.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692189/Excelra_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/excelra-partners-with-patcore-inc-301629098.html

in Evidenza