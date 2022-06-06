Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 06 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 18:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:18 Fi, caso morosi imbarazza Berlusconi

17:55 Generali, domani cda: Roberta Neri potrebbe sostituire Caltagirone

17:48 Covid oggi Lombardia, 893 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 6 giugno

17:46 Elodie, 'Tribale' è il nuovo singolo

17:44 Greg LeMond, l'annuncio choc: "Ho la leucemia"

17:19 Covid oggi Italia, 8.512 contagi e 70 morti: bollettino 6 giugno

17:09 Morto a 91 anni giornalista Gianni Clerici, firma storica di Repubblica

17:00 Maltempo in arrivo, allerta gialla in 4 regioni

16:44 Ucraina, putiniani e non: scambio di accuse a Verona finisce in tribunale

16:42 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.369 contagi: a Roma 950 casi

16:31 Caos restituzioni M5S, irritazione Grillo: 'E' regola aurea'

16:30 Ikea apre le porte della prima casa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Exceptional Design comes Home: Whirlpool brands return to Fuorisalone

06 giugno 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Fuorisalone 2022, Milan's world-famous celebration of design, from June 6-12, Whirlpool improves its commitment to bringing exceptional design to the home with two unmissable events. 

Whirlpool is delighted to be partnering with INTERNI as co-producer of the 2022 exhibition, one of the glittering jewels of this week-long design festival. This year's installation is entitled "Sidereal Station" and continues the project started with architect Michele De Lucchi and AMDL CIRCLE in 2021. It is a sort of "telescope" pointing towards the sky and at the same time aiming at finding harmony to feel good about ourselves and others, preserving the physical environment in which we all live. A stimulus to think about a future of well-being for the individual and the planet. Despite its monumental nature, the work is a human space: within, people enter a dark space that comes alive with vivid projections that use sound and vision to express a sense of beauty and bring to life Whirlpool's concept of design as a path to well-being.

In 2022, FuoriSalone will be focusing on the theme of "Between Space and Time" and Whirlpool and Hotpoint will explore the relationship between these two dimensions, through the overarching concept of "HOME REBORN''.

Visitors will be able to join the worlds of the two brands in a unique event.

On one side, Whirlpool's #FindWellbeing experience envisages the home as the ideal place for regeneration and cultivating well-being. Thanks to a voice that embodies Whirlpool's intuitive 6TH SENSE Technology, visitors are guided on an immersive journey through interactive installations that evoke the stress of modern life into new zones where they can embrace silence and find well-being.

On the other hand, Hotpoint stages an empathetic feast for the imagination, that allows people to experience the warm #ShareHomeLove, which is the core of the brand story. Visitors are taken on an emotional journey of familiar home-love moments and shown how Hotpoint's solutions can be trusted allies, always at their side.

Besides these striking experiences, Whirlpool holds an exclusive panel discussion with Whirlpool and Hotpoint leaders and the neuroscientist Beau Lotto talking about the power of perceptions and neuroscience's role in shaping brands' strategies.

Contact details: Lara Valenti, Lara.Valenti@bcw-global.com, +39 3497668037, edda_laudi@whirlpool.comPress materials: https://fileshare-emea.bm.com/fl/pgT3LM1deu 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830960/Whirlpool_partners_with_INTERNI.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830961/Whirlpool_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Exceptional design comes home design linea home
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Russia: "Spazio aereo chiuso a Lavrov atto ostile"
News to go
Estate 2022, Confcommercio: "Mancano i bagnini"
News to go
6 giugno 1944, lo sbarco in Normandia
News to go
Crisi del grano, verso un corridoio da Odessa
News to go
Giubileo di platino, regina Elisabetta "commossa e onorata"
News to go
Ucraina, l'attacco dell'Ambasciata russa in Italia
News to go
Kazakistan, sì alla riforma costituzionale
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime notizie e news di oggi sulla guerra
News to go
Tortona, scoperta discarica di rifiuti speciali vicino allo Scrivia
News to go
Superlega-Uefa, a luglio prime udienze alla Corte di Giustizia Ue
News to go
Autostrade, le news su traffico e cantieri oggi
News to go
Usa, ancora una sparatoria nel Paese
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza