EXCHANGE OFFER DECLARED UNCONDITIONAL

This is a joint press release by Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM), Firmenich International SA (Firmenich) and Danube AG, to be renamed DSM-Firmenich AG (the Company), in connection with the voluntary public exchange offer by the Company for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital of DSM (each such share, a DSM Ordinary Share) (the Exchange Offer), pursuant to Section 16, paragraphs 1 and 2, and Section 17, paragraph 1 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the Decree), and the admission to listing and trading of up to 174,786,029 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company with a nominal value of €0.01 each (each a DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Share) on Euronext Amsterdam (Euronext Amsterdam), a regulated market operated by Euronext Amsterdam N.V. (the Admission). The Exchange Offer is not being made, and the DSM Ordinary Shares will not be accepted for purchase from or on behalf of any holder of DSM Ordinary Shares (a DSM Shareholder), in any jurisdiction in which the making of the Exchange Offer or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction or would require any registration, approval or filing with any regulatory authority not expressly contemplated by the terms of the offering circular in relation to the Exchange Offer dated 22 November 2022 (the Offering Circular).

DSM and Firmenich boards are very pleased to announce that the Company hereby declares the Exchange Offer unconditional. All Transaction Conditions have been satisfied or waived. As a result, the Exchange Offer will be settled on 20 April 2023 and the Firmenich Contribution will occur on 8 May 2023.

Acceptance period

During the extended Acceptance Period, which expired at 17 April 2023 at 17:40 hours CEST, 150,742,711 DSM Ordinary Shares have been tendered for acceptance in the Exchange Offer, representing approximately 86.6 % of DSM's aggregate issued and outstanding ordinary share capital (geplaatst enuitstaand gewoon aandelenkapitaal). As a result the minimum acceptance level Transaction Condition has been satisfied.

The Company accepts all DSM Ordinary Shares that have been validly tendered (or defectively tendered, provided that such defect has been waived by the Company) and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Offer.

As of the date hereof, the Company does not yet directly or indirectly hold any DSM Ordinary Shares.

Listing and trading of DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares

Trading in the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares on Euronext Amsterdam will commence on 18 April 2023 at 9:00 hours CEST on an "as-if-and-when-issued" basis, and unconditional trading on the Settlement Date. The DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares will trade under the symbol "DSFIR". The ISIN code of the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares is CH1216478797.

Any dealings in DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares on Euronext Amsterdam prior to the Settlement are at the sole risk of the parties concerned.

Settlement

DSM Shareholders who have tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and transferred (geleverd) their DSM Ordinary Shares for acceptance pursuant to the Exchange Offer will, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Offering Circular, receive the Offer Consideration in respect of each tendered DSM Ordinary Share on 20 April 2023 (the Settlement Date). We cannot guarantee that DSM Shareholders will actually receive the Offer Consideration on the Settlement Date from the Admitted Institution with whom they hold their DSM Ordinary Shares.

If a beneficiary to DSM Ordinary Shares located in the United States has tendered its shares into the Exchange Offer but has been unable to make the QIB Confirmations on behalf of itself or the person on whose behalf such DSM Ordinary Shares are held, any DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares to be allotted to such beneficiary will instead be transferred to a nominee, and such DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares will be sold on his, her or its behalf with the proceeds being remitted to its intermediary within five days of the Settlement Date.

The Settlement of the Exchange Offer will be administered and effected by the Company or by the Listing, Paying and Settlement Agent (ABN AMRO Bank N.V.), on behalf of the Company.

Post-Closing Acceptance Period

DSM Shareholders who have not yet tendered their DSM Ordinary Shares in the Exchange Offer will have the opportunity to tender their DSM Ordinary Shares, under the same terms and conditions applicable to the Exchange Offer, in a post-closing acceptance period (na-aanmeldingstermijn) starting on 18 April 2023 at 09:00 hours CEST and ending on 28 April 2023 at 17:40 hours CEST (the Post-Closing Acceptance Period).

We will publicly announce the results of the Post-Closing Acceptance Period and the total number and percentage of DSM Ordinary Shares held by it in accordance with Section 17, paragraph 4 of the Decree on 28 April 2023. The Company will accept all DSM Ordinary Shares validly tendered (or defectively tendered, provided that such defect has been waived by the Company) during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period.

During the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, DSM Shareholders have no right to withdraw their tendered DSM Ordinary Shares from the Exchange Offer, regardless whether their DSM Ordinary Shares have been validly tendered (or defectively tendered, provided that such defect has been waived by the Company) during the Acceptance Period or during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period. Additional information is included in section 14.17 (Withdrawal rights) of the Offering Circular.

DSM Shareholders who have validly tendered (or defectively tendered provided that such defect has been waived by the Company) and transferred (geleverd) their DSM Ordinary Shares for acceptance pursuant to the Exchange Offer during the Post-Acceptance Period, will receive the Offer Consideration in respect of each tendered DSM Ordinary Share on 3 May 2023 (the Post-Closing Acceptance Settlement Date). We cannot guarantee that DSM Shareholders will actually receive the Offer Consideration on the Post-Closing Acceptance Settlement Date from the Admitted Institution with whom they hold their DSM Ordinary Shares.

Buy-Out

If, after settlement of the DSM Ordinary Shares tendered during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, the Company and its group companies within the meaning of the DCC hold in the aggregate at least 95% of DSM's aggregate issued and outstanding ordinary share capital, the Company shall commence the statutory buy-out procedure in accordance with Article 2:359c of the DCC or a buy-out procedure in accordance with Article 2:92a of the DCC to acquire the DSM Ordinary Shares that have not been tendered in the Exchange Offer (the Buy-Out). Any remaining DSM Shareholders (other than the Company) will receive a cash consideration as a result of the Buy-Out. Additional information is included in section 14.19 (Statutory buy-out) of the Offering Circular.

Post-Offer Merger and Liquidation

If, after settlement of the DSM Ordinary Shares tendered during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, the Company and its group companies within the meaning of the DCC hold in the aggregate less than 95% but at least 80% of DSM's aggregate issued and outstanding ordinary share capital, DSM may be notified by the Company or Firmenich to implement the Post-Offer Merger and Liquidation, in which case DSM shall implement a legal triangular merger with and into DSM Sub (as acquiring company), with DSM Holdco allotting shares to the Company and DSM Shareholders on a share-for-share basis in accordance with Articles 2:309 et seq. and 2:333a of the DCC (the Triangular Merger), which Triangular Merger was approved by DSM Shareholders at the DSM EGM on 23 January 2023. Once the Triangular Merger is implemented, the listing of DSM will terminate.

Prior to the Triangular Merger becoming effective, the Company shall, and DSM shall procure that DSM Holdco shall, enter into a share purchase agreement between the Company and DSM Holdco (the Post-Offer Share Purchase Agreement) pursuant to which, amongst other things, DSM Holdco will sell and the Company will purchase all issued and outstanding shares in the capital of DSM Sub (the Share Sale) and the Company will assume all liabilities of DSM Holdco. The consideration payable by the Company to DSM Holdco under the Post-Offer Share Purchase Agreement for the Share Sale shall be the issuance of a right that entitles the holder thereof to require the Company to deliver to it, on first demand, such number of DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares that is equal to the number of DSM Ordinary Shares held by the Company plus the DSM Ordinary Shares held by non-tendering DSM Shareholders, or the cash equivalent thereof, calculated by applying a value fairly representing the prevailing value of a DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Share (the Share Sale Consideration).

The Post-Offer Merger and Liquidation is described in further detail in section 14.20 (Post-Offer Merger and Liquidation) of the Offering Circular.

Delisting

If, after settlement of the DSM Ordinary Shares tendered during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, the Company and its group companies within the meaning of the DCC hold in the aggregate at least 95% of DSM's aggregate issued and outstanding ordinary share capital, DSM will request Euronext Amsterdam to delist the DSM Ordinary Shares. After delisting of the DSM Ordinary Shares, DSM will be converted from a Dutch public limited liability company (naamloze vennootschap) into a Dutch private limited liability company (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid).

The DSM Preference Shares A will be repurchased and cancelled.

Further implications of the Exchange Offer being declared unconditional

Remaining DSM Shareholders who do not wish to tender their DSM Ordinary Shares in the Exchange Offer during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period should carefully review the sections of the Offer Circular that further explain the consequences for non-tendering DSM Shareholders, such as (but not limited to) section 14.20 (Post-Offer Merger and Liquidation), section 14.26 (Withholding) and section 14.37 (Taxation) of the Offering Circular, which describe certain (tax and other) implications to which such DSM Shareholders may become subject with their continued shareholding in DSM.

The advance liquidation distribution that will be paid to non-tendering DSM Shareholders in case the Post-Offer Merger and Liquidation is implemented, will generally be subject to 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax to the extent it exceeds DSM Holdco's average paid-in capital recognised for Dutch dividend withholding tax purposes.

About Firmenich

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 127 years. Firmenich is a business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors, and ingredients. Renowned for its excellent research, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers innovation in formulation, a broad palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies such as biotechnology. Firmenich delivered CHF 4.7bn of sales in the financial year ended 30 June 2022.

About DSM

DSM has transformed during its 150+ year history into today's health, nutrition and bioscience global leader. The Dutch-Swiss company specializes in nutritional ingredients for food and feed with proven world-leading bioscience capabilities and an international network of high-quality manufacturing sites that underpin a business model of global products, local solutions and personalization and precision. For Health, Nutrition and Bioscience (excluding Materials), DSM delivered €7.3bn of sales in the calendar year 2021, with adjusted EBITDA of €1.4bn and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19%.

