Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:54 Russia, giallo su volo di stato: 'A bordo Lavrov'

18:50 Al via erogazione bonus Philip Morris Italia ai coltivatori Coldiretti

18:42 Covid oggi Lombardia, 8.670 contagi e 23 morti. A Milano 1.431 casi

18:40 Ucraina, domani nuova staffetta umanitaria 'Odissea della Pace'

18:25 Covid Italia, Draghi: "In Cdm misure importanti, via quasi tutte le restrizioni"

18:17 Covid oggi Campania, 8.370 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 17 marzo

17:38 Ucraina, l'Esa sospende la missione su Marte con la Russia

17:38 Covid oggi Piemonte, 2.960 contagi: bollettino 17 marzo

17:34 Covid oggi Italia, 79.895 contagi e 128 morti: bollettino 17 marzo

17:30 Ucraina-Russia, nube nera su Kharkiv dopo bombe - Video

17:25 Ucraina, i missili russi non fermano il teatro: ad Ivano-Frankivsk si va in scena nel sotterraneo

17:19 Ucraina-Russia, mondo celebra la 'Brigata Trattori': eroi improbabili della resistenza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EXEEVO ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE HYBRID/REMOTE CONNECTIVITY POWERED BY MICROSOFT TEAMS WITH NATIVE INTEGRATION INTO THE OMNIPRESENSE CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP PLATFORM

17 marzo 2022 | 15.46
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Industry first solution solves life sciences' need for a modern, secure, compliant, and universally accepted connectivity platform for communication and collaboration between organizations, healthcare professionals, and patients

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EXEEVO, a global enterprise SaaS leader focused on revolutionizing healthcare professional and patient experiences for life sciences organizations, announces its first in-application, all-device solution creating native integration between Exeevo Omnipresence and Microsoft Teams.

Compelling features of the integration with EXEEVO Omnipresence and Microsoft Teams include:

The Exeevo Omnipresence Teams integration is available March 2022; with the first customer Go-Live representing over 1,800 sales representatives, interacting with over 150,000 healthcare professionals, conducting a projected 200,000+ remote meetings quarterly.

"At EXEEVO, we are committed to eliminating barriers to create efficient and productive environments that improve how life sciences companies communicate and collaborate with their customers and stakeholders, as well as internally," said Derek J. Evans, Chief Growth Officer. "Our integration provides companies with a secure, feature-rich, and familiar communications experience across the EXEEVO Customer Experience Platform, enabling users access to the extensive and growing range of Teams features to deliver the best possible experience. This important advance was made possible due to our deep strategic relationship with Microsoft and industry partners."

"Microsoft Teams provides partners with an extensible platform on which they can deliver digital-first technology-forward solutions to better support the Life Sciences industry," said Casey McGee, Vice President, Global ISV Sales, Microsoft. " Integrating native Microsoft technology like Teams into EXEEVO Omnipresence helps accelerate EXEEVO's ability to modernize workflows while also improve workplace collaboration and communication. This allows EXEEVO to better equip life sciences organizations with technology that helps care teams and healthcare professionals stay connected while concentrating on patients' wellbeing." 

Discover EXEEVO Omnipresence here.

Additional Information  For information on EXEEVO, visit:  https://www.exeevo.com/mission Connect with EXEEVO on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/exeevo Follow EXEEVO on Twitter: twitter.com/Exeevo_com Like EXEEVO on Facebook: facebook.com/exeevoinc

About EXEEVOTM Exeevo is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) for the life sciences industry. Our unified sales, marketing, and patient experience solutions are powered by our omnichannel customer experience platform which synchronizes touchpoints across customers, accelerates the delivery of insights, and creates hyper-personalized experiences for healthcare professionals and their patients. Exeevo serves 1,000's of subscribers from pharmaceutical medical device organizations in over 30 countries. Headquartered in New York, Exeevo has offices in India, Europe, and North America.

Sales: Derek J. EvansExeevo Derek.Evans@exeevo.com

Media: Cynthia RuffinoExeevo Cynthia.Ruffino@exeevo.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456659/Exeevo_Logo.jpg   Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767790/Microsoft_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza collaboration between organizations platform EXEEVO ANNOUNCES innovative HYBRID Microsoft
Vedi anche
News to go
Fiume Po da 100 giorni senza pioggia
News to go
Covid Italia, report Gimbe: "Curva contagi sale"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky parlerà il 22 marzo in video alle Camere
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie
News to go
Covid Italia: Green pass e mascherine al chiuso, novità da aprile
News to go
Bonus acqua potabile 2022-203, come funziona
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, accordo pace ancora lontano
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Mattarella: "Solidarietà a popolazioni colpite da guerra"
News to go
Covid Italia, Regioni chiedono stop restrizioni entro Pasqua
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Italia verso nomina commissario per gestire profughi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Papa: "Catastrofe con eventuale guerra atomica"
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza