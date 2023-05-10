Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Maggio 2023
Exhibitions on the GBA and NEVs Debut at the CPTPF

10 maggio 2023 | 12.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DONGGUAN, China, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated 13th China Processing Trade Products Fair (CPTPF) is set to take place from May 10 to 13 in Dongguan, Guangdong Province. With over 1,300 exhibitors showcasing nearly 10,000 items across 15 distinct categories, this year's fair promises to be a sight to behold. And with 13,000 seasoned buyers expected to attend and over 10 match-making sessions on the agenda, the event will present invaluable opportunities for processing trade enterprises to expand their markets at home and abroad, according to the Organizing Committee.

Chen Yuehua, Executive Secretary of the Secretariat of the CPTPF, highlighted the fair's unique focus on processing trade, making it the only nation-level exhibition of its kind in China. Over the past dozen years, it has facilitated over 68,000 business cooperation projects, generating an intended turnover of more than RMB 780 billion. Such a remarkable achievement speaks volumes about the fair's role in driving the transformation and upgrading of China's processing trade companies, while also supporting phased trans-regional relocation of industries and balancing regional development.

This year's fair has leveled up from its previous edition, expanding its exhibition area from a modest 70,000 square meters to a whopping 80,000 square meters, hosting a thematic exhibition and six specialized shows. The thematic exhibition is all about showcasing the best and brightest from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Also present are the world's leading glasses manufacturer Luxottica Tristar, packaging giant Amcor, and industry leader Dailywin Watch. Beyond that, a featured exhibition has been added to bring together Guangdong's specialized and sophisticated enterprises that produce novel and unique technologies and products.

The event is revving up its engines with the debut of the new energy vehicle exhibition area, featuring not only established automakers like BYD, BMW, and Hongqi, but also up-and-coming brand AITO and its slick M7 model. For the first time, the fair is teaming up with KK Group, a leading Chinese retailing trendsetter, to create a trendy exhibition area for young generations. Furthermore, China's digital information powerhouse is taking center stage, with industry leaders showcasing the brightest and boldest innovations in this burgeoning field.

The current fair has witnessed a notable uptick in its global reach, with 53 enterprises from 15 nations and regions, including Russia, France, Brazil, South Africa, Nepal, Turkey, and Sri Lanka, taking part in the show.

China's first processing trade company emerged in Dongguan, and since its inception, processing trade has taken great strides, catalyzing unprecedented metamorphosis in the city, said Vice Mayor Xing Wenju of Dongguan Municipal Government, the fair's organizer. Even today, processing trade still endures in Dongguan as its second-largest trading modality. As the future unfolds, the city envisions accelerating the industry's evolution through a plethora of innovative measures.

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exhibitions-on-the-gba-and-nevs-debut-at-the-cptpf-301820747.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
