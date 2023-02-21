Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 20:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:07 Ruby ter, Karima: "Mai fatto sesso con Berlusconi, mai stata prostituta"

19:02 Ucraina, Zelensky incontra Meloni: "Grazie per aiuti, ora rafforzare sanzioni a Russia"

18:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Berlusconi? Nessuno gli ha mai bombardato casa"

18:58 Ucraina, Meloni: "Italia non tentenna su sostegno a Kiev e non lo farà"

18:36 Superbonus, Conte: "Non è gratis? E allora spesa militare con cui ammazzi le persone?"

18:12 Ucraina, Conte: "Ben venga Meloni a Kiev ma negoziato di pace è sparito"

17:52 Il bluff di Putin sull'economia, dalla produzione all'attacco agli oligarchi

17:38 +Europa, alta tensione: Bonino blinda logo, ira Pizzarotti

17:34 Russia, Wagner attacca l'esercito: "Alto tradimento"

17:20 Omicidio a Pesaro, 27enne ucciso a coltellate in casa

17:05 Vitamina D, nuovi criteri per la prescrizione

16:49 Guns N' Roses dal vivo in Italia, concerto a Roma l'8 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Expanding E Band - MTI Wireless Edge LTD. Launches New ABS® - Automatic Beam Steering Antenna System. Offering Robust E Band Communication in Harsh Weather Conditions.

21 febbraio 2023 | 11.07
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Innovative E-band antenna system compensates for tower vibrations and sway, providing stable communication during high winds and harsh conditions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. (AIM: MWE). is proud to announce the launch of its newest patented product, the ABS®. This innovative E-band antenna system is specifically designed to provide robust communication solutions in harsh weather conditions, such as high winds and pole vibrations.

The ABS® compensates for tower vibrations and sway, ensuring stable communication even in the most challenging environments. This makes it an ideal solution for 5G backhaul in particular allowing an extended range for E Band links.

The ABS® is currently in field trials with 3 Tier 1 customers and is already operating for several months providing a stable E Band link of over 12 kilometers.

"We are excited to introduce the ABS® to the market," said Dov Feiner, General Manager of MTI's Antenna Division. "It's a game-changer for companies that require reliable communication in harsh conditions and allows faster penetration of 5G networks where fiber isn't readily available. We are confident that our patented ABS® will be a valuable asset to our customers."

About MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. develops and produces High Quality antennas for Commercial, RFID and Military applications. Offering off-the-shelf and custom-developed antenna solutions in frequencies up to 174 GHz, MTI offers the widest range of antennas for all frequencies and applications. MTI is the premier supplier worldwide of Multi Band antennas for 5G backhaul and supplies directional and omnidirectional antennas for Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP), Point-to-Point (PtP), 5G, Access WiFi, Small Cell Backhaul, CBRS, TVWS, public safety, RFID and more.

For more information please contact us at:

info@mtiwe.com

www.mtiwe.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expanding-e-band--mti-wireless-edge-ltd-launches-new-abs--automatic-beam-steering-antenna-system-offering-robust-e-band-communication-in-harsh-weather-conditions-301751573.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza antenna system Band Communication in Harsh Weather Conditions Innovative E band system
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Biden: "In ballo i valori della democrazia"
News to go
Carnevale, spesi 600 milioni per i dolci
News to go
Traffico di droga su asse Agrigento-Gela-Catania, 26 misure cautelari
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, discorso Putin: le reazioni
News to go
Angela Celentano, negativo test dna su ragazza sudamericana
News to go
Champions League, le prossime partite
News to go
Meloni in Ucraina: "Sono onorata, doveroso essere qui"
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Faremo di tutto per la vittoria"
News to go
Superbonus, solo detrazione d'imposta dalla dichiarazione dei redditi
News to go
Terremoto Turchia, nuove forti scosse al confine con Siria
News to go
Sanità, controlli Nas a medici famiglia e pediatri: 14% irregolari e chiusi 2 studi
News to go
Pnrr e scuola, approvato decreto per semplificazione e accelerazione lavori
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza