Lunedì 18 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 15:21
comunicato stampa

Experience more on Petal Search with the Brand-New nova 9 SE

17 aprile 2022 | 19.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, April 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With younger consumers in mind, the new HUAWEI nova 9 SE is packed with 108 MP high-res photography, creative vlog experience, stunning design and fashion-forward elements. It is the newest member of the nova 9 family. Now, all you need to do is fill it with your favourite apps.

Being the native search engine of HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS), Petal Search comes pre-installed on new HUAWEI smartphones or tablets, but users can also download it from AppGallery or easily access the web version (www.petalsearch.com).

With Petal Search, gain access to an innovative and diverse browsing experience expanding over more than 20 categories and millions apps, whether you're into latest news, shopping, travel and more. You're able to find the information you need and turn information into action.

Through Petal Search, users are empowered with the ability to locate popular apps within their respective regions through the 'Apps' icon on the Petal Search homepage, opening up possibilities for users to find favourite apps for them.

Tap on the Petal Search App preinstalled on your new phone and start discovering. Explore a wide range of services with added functions that provide interesting recommendations.

If you are looking to travel, utilise Petal Search's Travel function which can assist you in planning your next trip with ease. Petal Search enables users to compare prices to find the best choice of hotels and flights for the trip. You can also find additional information with the 'Nearby Life' function such as reviews, food choices, and interesting places to visit in the area – all without having to do more extensive research.

Everyone loves to shop as well, and with Petal Search's Shopping function, shop online with ease anywhere, anytime. Simply type the keywords of the products you're looking for and Petal Search will display products alongside deals and any other details you might want to know. Compare products based on images, pricing, and more to ensure that you make the purchase − all within Petal Search.

Furthermore, Petal Search's multi-modal capabilities offer search experiences beyond simple keyword search. Using Visual Search, experience a multimedia search experience that uses AI, offering relevant search results base on images and photos. Explore the world in a whole new light.

To download and experience Petal Search, please visit: https://bit.ly/3rpGYGY

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798311/Petal_Search_Huawei_nova_9_SE.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
