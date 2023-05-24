Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:19 Paul Simon: "Ho perso quasi completamente udito a un orecchio"

13:59 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Mosca: "F-16 saranno considerati obiettivi legittimi"

13:48 Roma, Totti: "Mourinho resta? Adesso non lo so"

13:34 Cina-Russia, Pechino: "Portare cooperazione a un nuovo livello"

13:07 Ferrara, muore bambino di 5 anni investito da trattore

13:04 Pedopornografia, arrestato 'l'uomo ombra' del dark web ricercato da 10 anni

13:02 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Musumeci: "Fino a 900 euro a famiglie sfollate"

12:59 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, rischio malattie per acqua stagnante

12:29 Al Bano vs Damiano dei Maneskin: "La droga è distruzione"

12:22 Infortuni lavoro, morti nel barese due operai in cantiere edile

12:17 Samuele Bersani ospite di Fiorello a VivaRai2 canta 'En e Xanax' - Video

12:07 Marco Mengoni presenta 'Prisma', il terzo album della trilogia 'Materia'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Experlogix Adds Digital Commerce to Its Product Suite

24 maggio 2023 | 14.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experlogix, whose revenue acceleration solutions simplify the most complex business processes, has brought Aphix Software, the premier digital commerce platform for frictionless customer ordering into the Experlogix suite of solutions.

Aphix and its products will join the Experlogix suite as Experlogix Digital Commerce, alongside best-in-class Experlogix CPQ and Experlogix Document Automation.

"Aphix and Experlogix have the same goal — to provide solutions to our clients that make it easier for their customers to buy from them," said Bill Fox, CEO at Experlogix. "With Experlogix Digital Commerce, clients now have the opportunity to bring their business completely online for real-time ordering, no matter how complex their product is, all within the systems they already use."

As the newest addition to Experlogix's suite of revenue acceleration solutions, Experlogix Digital Commerce will soon integrate to Microsoft Dynamics and natively integrates with ERP systems including SAP, Sage, Intacct and others, creating the fastest, simplest digital commerce experience for businesses and their customers. The new offering uniquely leverages real-time product information, pricing, stock availability, customer account information and more to seamlessly power multi-channel sales, through automated web stores and streamlined procurement processes.

Graham O'Rouke, CEO at Aphix Software, said, "Businesses are scrambling to meet customer expectations for intuitive and easy digital buying experiences — a challenge that usually requires stringing together multiple solutions, which leaves gaps in data and creates risk for business continuity."

"For businesses to move faster than ever before, companies need a digital commerce solution that is purpose-built to seamlessly integrate with and simplify even the most complex ordering needs," O'Rouke said. "Experlogix Digital Commerce, combined with Experlogix CPQ and Experlogix Document Automation, brings businesses the technology and expertise to exceed customer expectations, completely out of the box."

The Experlogix suite of business applications offers purpose-built digital solutions that make it easier for your clients to buy from you. No matter how complex your business or its products, our seamless integrations and low-code/no-code configurability create outstanding digital experiences for your buyers, clients, distributors, and dealers.

Headquartered in the United States and the Netherlands, we've worked with thousands of customers across a wide range of industries over the past two decades to engage clients and achieve business growth with Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Document Automation, and Digital Commerce solutions.

Experlogix – simplifying the complex.

Matthew Lee, matt.lee@thestarrconspiracy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083610/Experlogix_Experlogix_Adds_Digital_Commerce_to_Its_Product_Suite.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experlogix-adds-digital-commerce-to-its-product-suite-301833176.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN08854 en US Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Experlogix suite most complex business processes suite acceleration solutions
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, giornata lutto nazionale
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev smentisce di aver perso Bakhmut
News to go
Pnrr, Fitto: "Subito elenco investimenti"
News to go
Influenza aviaria, Brasile dichiara emergenza sanitaria
News to go
Usa a rischio default, nessun accordo Biden-McCarthy
News to go
Antimafia, Colosimo eletta presidente Commissione
News to go
E' morta la giornalista Maria Giovanna Maglie
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, approvato il decreto maltempo
News to go
Bonus cultura, ecco come cambia
News to go
Strage Capaci, Mattarella: "Mafia cancro per comunità civile"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, oggi Cdm e prime misure
News to go
Verona, truffa da 17 milioni con 'bonus facciate': 10 arresti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza