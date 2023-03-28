Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 00:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:38 Strage scuola Nashville, video polizia: irruzione e scontro con killer

21:21 Frosinone, ragazzo muore soffocato da un pezzo di pizza

20:58 Stop a carne e cibi sintetici, ok Cdm a disegno di legge

20:37 Ucraina, Usa: "Sì a tribunale speciale per crimini aggressione Russia"

19:43 Decreto bollette 2023, via libera del Cdm: le misure

19:15 Strage Nashville, Biden: "Americani chiedono stop armi da assalto, Congresso agisca"

18:32 Migranti, a Lampedusa cadavere di una donna affiora tra gli scogli

18:04 Digitale, aulab entra nella classifica FT

17:58 Sparatoria Nashville, Biden e la battuta sul gelato: pioggia di critiche - Video

17:28 Berlusconi all'ospedale San Raffaele per controlli

17:10 Ucraina-Russia, Trump: "Risolverò guerra in 24 ore con Zelensky e Putin"

17:10 'Temo per sua vita', condizioni critiche per italiano detenuto in Papua Nuova Guinea

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Experlogix Releases 2023 CPQ and Document Automation Trends Report

28 marzo 2023 | 15.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Experlogix, a global leader in CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) and document automation solutions, reveals four key trends for business technology in 2023, with the desire for accessible and secure software topping the list.

The report explores the pressures companies face as they grow their businesses while supporting hybrid workplaces. The findings also identify the factors that business leaders consider most important for their future technology purchases.

"Our goal was to find out from business leaders how CPQ and document automation technology is impacting their workflows and what challenges are causing the most friction right now," said Bill Fox, CEO of Experlogix. "The big takeaways for me are the high demand for solutions that non-technical users can leverage, and how employees feel better about their work when they are adequately supported to use the tools at their disposal."

Key CPQ and document automation trends from the report include:

The report also discusses the critical challenges addressed when companies of any size optimize CPQ and document automating technology investments for success.

Top challenges CPQ addresses:

Top challenges document automation addresses:

Discover more insights by downloading the full report from Experlogix.

About Experlogix

Experlogix develops CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote), document generation and document automation solutions that help organizations worldwide to transform processes, elevate the customer experience and create unprecedented efficiency. Headquartered in the United States and the Netherlands, Experlogix helps thousands of clients around the world optimize their processes, while delivering more value for their customers.

Experlogix CPQ empowers sales teams to deliver more accurate quotes in a fraction of the time, while also offering the flexibility to fit the needs of virtually any configurable product or service ecosystem. Experlogix Document Automation streamlines routine document generation, automation and management, making it easy for business users to build robust, media-rich document templates and turn manual processes into seamless, automated workflows.

 We're online at www.experlogix.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016020/3958342/Experlogix_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experlogix-releases-2023-cpq-and-document-automation-trends-report-301783202.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza from Experlogix report Document Automation Trends Experlogix Releases
Vedi anche
News to go
Usura, allarme Confcommercio: 31mila imprese a rischio
News to go
Pnrr, Corte dei Conti: a febbraio trasferiti fondi per 4,8 miliardi
News to go
Venezia, 2.000 lavoratori irregolari nei cantieri navali
News to go
Terrorismo, no a estradizione per ex Br rifugiati in Francia
News to go
Francia, decima giornata di mobilitazione contro riforma pensioni
Auto, via libera Ue a regole su stop diesel e benzina dal 2035
News to go
Auto verdi, accordo Ue su stazioni di ricarica
News to go
Bonus trasporti 2023, cosa prevede: novità
News to go
Incendio nel varesotto, fiamme vicino alle case
News to go
Addio a Gianni Minà
News to go
Strage Nashville, la ragazza che ha sparato era ex studentessa della scuola
News to go
Oggi Cdm, le misure sul tavolo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza