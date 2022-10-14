Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 15 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:25 Empoli-Monza 1-0 con il gol di Haas

17:05 Striscione contro La Russa, il nome scritto a testa in giù

16:54 Renzi: "Al governo con Meloni non ci andiamo e non votiamo la fiducia" - Video

16:31 Covid oggi Italia, 38.969 contagi e 73 morti: bollettino 15 ottobre

16:22 Covid oggi Emilia, 3.335 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 15 ottobre

16:17 Governo, pontieri centrodestra in campo: 48 ore per disgelo Forza Italia-Fdi

16:15 Milano, corteo per la pace a Milano: "Stop armi e fuori da Nato"

16:02 Ucraina, ucciso direttore d'orchestra di Kherson: aveva negato concerto ai russi

15:38 Orrore a Parigi, trovato corpo di una 12enne in un baule

15:34 Ghribi (Gruppo San Donato) ai giovani della Tunisia: "L'Europa non è la Terra Promessa"

15:29 Covid oggi Calabria, 764 nuovi contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 15 ottobre

15:21 Governo, domenica 'Il punto di vista di Follini': Meloni e la 'luna di miele'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EXPERTS FROM THE GLOBAL HYGIENE COUNCIL (GHC) CALL FOR INVESTMENT IN HAND HYGIENE TO SAVE LIVES

15 ottobre 2022 | 01.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

On Global Handwashing Day, 15 October 2022, the GHC is calling for investment in handwashing education and resources to achieve universal hand hygiene, prevent disease and save lives.

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Handwashing with soap is one of the most important steps for reducing the spread of infectious diseases. It is substantially less expensive than other public health interventions and has many socio-economic benefits beyond the reduction of diseases such as increased productivity and a reduction in healthcare costs.

 

 

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts were made to improve hygiene habits but, according to the World Health Organization, we need to quadruple current progress to achieve the hygiene targets that are outlined by the United Nations in the Sustainable Development Goals. If current trends persist, 1.9 billion people will still be without basic handwashing facilities at home by 2030, highlighting the need for increased investment in handwashing programmes across the globe.

When COVID-19 emerged, access to handwashing facilities, education and funding fell short: 30% of the global population didn't have handwashing facilities with soap and water; and almost half of healthcare facilities (43%) lacked basic hand hygiene facilities at points of care. The GHC aligns with the theme of Global Handwashing Day 2022, which is 'Unite for Universal Hand Hygiene', and calls for health authorities to prioritise hand hygiene to help prevent infections.

Research estimates that national handwashing programmes could yield fruitful economic returns, doubling return on investment, with some nations drastically surpassing that. One study highlights that a national handwashing programme in India could yield a 92-fold return on investment.

Professor emerita Elizabeth Scott PhD, chair of the Global Hygiene Council comments:  

"The GHC is championing hygiene, including handwashing, as a leading way to prevent infections. It is unconscionable that, in the 21st century, billions of people around the world are still without access to basic handwashing with soap and water.

A massive collaborative effort is required across all levels of society, including increased investment in hygiene infrastructure by governments. We need to get back to basics and raise the profile of hand hygiene, including washing with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitiser when access to soap and clean water isn't available, to ensure this remains a frontline infection prevention method in healthcare and community settings."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915576/Global_Hygiene_Council_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experts-from-the-global-hygiene-council-ghc-call-for-investment-in-hand-hygiene-to-save-lives-301643001.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN94715 en US Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza handwashing education EXPERTS from the GLOBAL HYGIENE COUNCIL call for investment investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Scritte contro La Russa a Garbatella, indagini Digos
News to go
Sicurezza sul lavoro, sindacati in piazza il 22 ottobre
News to go
Abusi su figlia di 2 anni ripresi con cellulare e inviati online, arrestato
News to go
Crisi energetica, Copernicus: "Sarà un inverno mite"
News to go
Caro energia, gli italiani puntano sul pellet
Postava sul web abusi su figlia di 2 anni, arrestato - Video
News to go
Covid, Iss: "Impatto su ospedali in aumento"
News to go
Giornate FAI d'Autunno 2022, date e i luoghi da visitare in Italia
Usa, sparatoria nel North Carolina: 5 morti
News to go
Samantha Cristoforetti, altro rinvio rientro Crew-4 per maltempo
News to go
Bankitalia: debito amministrazioni pubbliche scende ad agosto
News to go
Lorenzo Fontana eletto presidente della Camera
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza