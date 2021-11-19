Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:01 Covid oggi Francia, Macron: "Lockdown no vax non necessario"

10:57 Green pass e colore Regioni, Gelmini: "Non penalizzare i vaccinati"

10:51 Covid Austria, lockdown da lunedì. Obbligo vaccino da febbraio

10:39 Covid oggi Toscana, 518 contagi: bollettino 19 novembre

10:30 Stato emergenza e proroga, Patuanelli: "Discussione prossima settimana"

10:16 Lockdown Italia, Sileri: "Non ci arriveremo salvo flop terza dose"

10:08 Covid oggi Russia, 1.254 morti e 37.156 contagi

09:49 Green pass Italia falsi online, la denuncia: "Gratis e a portata di clic"

09:39 Covid, ecco primo caso a Wuhan nel 2019: lo studio

09:36 Covid oggi Italia, Fvg verso rischio alto

09:24 Amazon, altre 500 assunzioni in Italia entro fine 2021

09:10 Covid oggi Italia, Rt stabile ma sale incidenza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Experts warn that post-COVID hygiene lethargy could put millions at risk of fatal infections due to antimicrobial resistance

19 novembre 2021 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Global Hygiene Council (GHC) are calling on us to practice good hygiene, such as handwashing, to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and reduce the impact of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 5 million deaths worldwide, COVID-19 has imposed a significant burden on societies and healthcare systems around the world. As we continue to address the impact of COVID-19, there is an even greater public health threat which must be tackled, AMR. The importance of hygiene's role in breaking the chain of infection has been demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, however GHC experts fear that we are witnessing hygiene lethargy as we transition into a post-COVID world, exacerbating the threat of AMR.

Last month the WHO launched its report on the state of the world's hand hygiene, outlining the importance of hand hygiene in preventing infections and reducing the burden of AMR through extending the life of antimicrobials (e.g. antibiotics). The GHC welcomes this increased focus on hand hygiene and is supporting this year's WAAW by focusing its activities on reducing the need for antibiotics through encouraging improved hand hygiene to prevent the spread of infections.

GHC spokesperson, Sabiha Essack, Professor from the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa comments, "Responsible hygiene such as handwashing is an effective intervention for preventing infections, helping to eliminate the need for antimicrobials (e.g. antibiotics). Behaviours such as handwashing have the potential to reduce disease transmission, as experienced with COVID-19 and should be encouraged post-pandemic".

Unnecessary use of antibiotics has expedited the emergence and spread of resistant bacteria. Common infections which are unsuccessfully treated due to antimicrobial resistant bacteria attribute to over 700 000 deaths per year worldwide and are projected to be associated with the deaths of 10 million people per year by 2050. Adopting everyday hygiene practices can reduce the risk of common infections by up to 50% and offers a framework for reducing antibiotic prescribing, minimising opportunities for antibiotic resistant bacteria to form.

With the occurrence of infectious disease outbreaks more likely in the years up to 2030, we must adopt lasting hygiene behaviours to protect ourselves and loved ones against the threat of emerging infectious diseases, reduce the burden of AMR and future-proof antimicrobials, such as antibiotics, for years to come.

For further information contact Gabriel.Jarvis@emotiveagency.com, +44 1444 811099

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
such as handwashing could put spread put
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Scuola, Tar Campania: "Illegittime chiusure di De Luca"
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, rianimatori: "Rischio saturazione ospedali"
News to go
Fisco, Irene Pivetti rischia processo a Milano
News to go
Pnrr, comune di Napoli propone due progetti per Bagnoli
News to go
Assegno unico figli 2022, via libera a decreto attuativo
News to go
Violenza donne, accordo tra carabinieri e ordine psicologi
News to go
Covid Italia e zone, Regioni chiedono confronto urgente
News to go
Draghi ai sindaci: "Il successo del Pnrr è nelle vostre mani"
News to go
Covid, a San Pietro test gratuiti per senzatetto
News to go
Bollettino covid Campania, 959 contagi in ultime 24 ore
News to go
Italia-Svizzera allo stadio Olimpico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza