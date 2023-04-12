Expo 2030 could give Italy a multi-billion euro boost - minister

If Rome hosts the Expo 2030 world trade fair, the event could "create billions of euros of wealth and thousands of jobs," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told a growth diplomacy event on Wednesday.

"Expo 2030 could create a billion euros of wealth and thousands of jobs, with a significant impact on our gross domestic product (GDP), Tajani told the event, which was attended by over 200 Italian companies.

"Rome's bid for Expo 2030 is a piece in the mosaic of the new growth diplomacy," Tajani said.

Tajani urged Italy's business community to show "synergetic cooperation" with Italy's institutions and the campaign for Rome's Expo 2030 bid that is being waged in 166 countries.

"It is not just the candidacy of a city at stake but the whole country's," he underlined.

If Rome wins the Expo 2030 race, the event could generate over 50 billion euros for Italy's economy, according to the foreign ministry.

Avio, Bulgari, Danieli, Edison, Enel, Eni, Fincantieri, Iveco, Maire Tecnimont, Pirelli and Snam were represented at Thursday's event, which aimed to highlight the role of growth diplomacy in internationalising Italian companies and the value of Rome's Expo 2030 bid.

Tajani opened 'Growth diplomacy: initiatives, projects and synergies with Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030' - and the capital's mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, also attended the event.