Lunedì 21 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 11:49
Extending its Footprint in Corporate Learning, MRCC Group Acquires Prominent Digital Learning Player G-Cube

21 giugno 2021 | 11.34
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BILLERICA, Mass., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the largest deal in the Corporate Learning space in India, industry-leading transformative solutions provider, MRCC, today announced the acquisition of  G-Cube, a pioneer in digital learning. This synergistic move celebrates the coming together of the firmly grounded design and delivery systems of 21-years old G-Cube with the years of cumulative expertise in transformative solutions that MRCC offers.

MRCC Logo

G-Cube is a revolutionary and innovative eLearning solutions provider. Its expertise lies in corporate training for diverse industries and multiple business verticals. With over 2 million subscribers and 1200+ eLearning projects, the company is renowned for creating innovative eLearning solutions and learner-centric strategies, backed by technology and research.

With this strategic acquisition, MRCC has established its position as an unparalleled, globally accredited Talent Ecosystem provider and a customer-centric solutions consultant. MRCC is happy to bring together a powerhouse of a time-tested solutions portfolio to meet the ever-evolving business needs of its customers globally.

Commenting on the acquisition, Anil Shah, Chairman & CEO, MRCC Group, said, "We are very pleased to bring the talent and experience of the G-Cube team on board. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Manish, Kapil and the team for their supportive approach and the utmost integrity in enabling us to achieve this exciting acquisition.

As the corporate learning market matures, we envision many more consolidations, nurturing many like-minded mergers in the industry to bring in top value players to the fore. Combining G-Cube's unparalleled customer service with MRCC's transformative solutions will support this disruptive corporate learning market. MRCC will continue to leverage this path to improve value for its customers."

Deeptanshu Tiwari, Executive Vice President, MRCC Group, added, "We are delighted to welcome G-Cube's exceptionally talented team to the MRCC Family. What makes the journey ahead even more exciting is this team's passion for providing extraordinary client service, which is an embodiment of MRCC's vision of driving and delivering simplified yet engaging transformative solutions for long-term client value.

I look forward to working alongside Manish and Kapil in enabling an era of accelerated growth through a broader range of integrated, best-of-breed solutions that assist corporates to attract, retain and develop talent."

Manish Gupta, CEO & Co-founder, G-Cube, commented, "This coming together of G-Cube and MRCC Group is positioned to disrupt corporate learning industry. The benchmarks created by G-Cube will now get new wings and vigor. Our customers can now be assured of highest degree of innovation fuelled by G-Cube's rich experience in learning domain and MRCC's expertise in solving industry specific challenges across the globe for over 25 years now."

Kapil Gupta, President & Co-founder, G-Cube, added, "We are excited about this new phase of G-Cube's journey, which we started 21 years ago . MRCC's global reach would lead to more growth avenues for G-Cube and a brighter future for every G-Cubian."

About MRCC Group:

Founded in 1996, MRCC Group is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified transformative solutions company headquartered in Billerica, MA, USA. A pioneer of simplified, high-quality, future-ready solutions, MRCC offers a vast solutions portfolio, which includes Corporate Learning, Educational Publishing, Technology, and IT Staffing.

With  25+ years of experience, MRCC is a learning solutions partner to 186 corporates globally and has delivered 40,000+ projects successfully. MRCC's expertise lies in delivering customized, cutting-edge solutions that drive high performance and organizational excellence. These unique solutions enable enterprises to adapt, pivot, and respond seamlessly to the evolving changes of the digital era.

PRESS CONTACT:

MRCC: Ranika Agarwal+91 (22) 66746674 ragarwal@mrccsolutions.com https://www.mrccgroup.com/ 

 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537463/MRCC_Logo.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537462/MRCC_G_CUBE.jpg

 

Transformative Solutions Conglomerate MRCC Group Acquires eLearning giant G-Cube

in Evidenza