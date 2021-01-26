EZDRM's Platform Partnership with Huawei's Developer Ecosystem Brings Enhanced Content Protection to Developers

The well-known Digital Rights Management as a Service solution is available for worldwide integration.

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZDRM, the original DRM-as-a-Service provider for security in video streaming, offers a variety of content protection solutions to meet developer and service provider needs. As a Platform Partner in Huawei's Developer Ecosystem, the EZDRM Universal DRM has now been enhanced to incorporate Huawei's WisePlay DRM, and is available for developers to address content protection requirements for all major playback systems.

"Working with Huawei has been a great experience," said Olga Kornienko, COO of EZDRM. "We believe that a whole new range of customers will now benefit from the availability of WisePlay DRM within our combined secure, scalable solution."

DRMaaS Brings Multiple Benefits to AppGallery Developers

As a DRMaaS solution provider, EZDRM makes it easy to secure live, on-demand, downloadable, and offline video services and offers complete flexibility in business model support. EZDRM has been at the forefront of the video streaming service evolution since 2003. Its Universal DRM solution, now with the addition of WisePlay, has a leading position in delivering multi-DRM CENC support for MPEG-DASH, eliminating proprietary integration and format concerns.

"In a worldwide market for OTT premium video content delivery solutions, a simple, cost-effective DRM cloud service is a critical part of the video streaming jigsaw puzzle," said Kornienko.

As a new Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) platform partner, EZDRM provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions relevant for any developers in need of software and hardware-level DRM protection[i] integration for their playback content[ii] within their app published on Huawei's AppGallery. Using the upgraded EZDRM service, developers and video service providers can rapidly deploy secure video streaming embedded with the WisePlay DRM client to Huawei smartphones and tablets that use Kirin 990 chips (EMUI 10.1 or later) or other chips (EMUI 11.0 or later). This includes seamless support for video content displayed via apps on Huawei mobile devices and tablets with natively integrated WisePlay DRM security.

While establishing its partner ecosystem, Huawei aimed to create an open and safe environment for all the developers and partners in the Developer Ecosystem. With these values, Huawei welcomes EZDRM to join their platform, to upgrade their DRMaaS solution to fully support Huawei's own WisePlay DRM, and to provide developers with more choice.

With its team of DRM experts, EZDRM offers painless video security that integrates seamlessly with your delivery system and scales with your business. Their service now supports secure service delivery for hundreds of successful on-demand and live video businesses and is available for further integration to support regional and global video services.

About AppGallery - One of the Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

Launched in over 170 countries and regions, AppGallery is committed to meeting its more than 500 million monthly active users' diverse, yet focused, needs. The app marketplace actively seeks out partnerships with global and local developers to invite them to join the HMS ecosystem. This allows AppGallery to remain an open and innovative app distribution platform, accessible to all.

AppGallery recognises the importance and contributions of its developers and is dedicated to their success. AppGallery also provides full-spectrum operational support for developers worldwide, and several developer-centric initiatives, empowering developers to innovate further in app development.

About EZDRM

EZDRM is the original specialist in Digital Rights Management as a Service (DRMaaS), offering a straightforward, one-stop solution for protecting and monetizing video content. EZDRM's fully managed DRMaaS offering makes it easy to support secure live, on-demand, downloadable and offline video service delivery. www.ezdrm.com.

EZDRM FAQ: https://hs.ezdrm.com/hubfs/Files/Rube%20FAQ-v1.1-final.pdf

Service Brief: https://www.ezdrm.com/Documentation/2018_EZDRM_Service_Brief_v3-Top50.pdf

EZDRM DRMaaS Software Documentation: https://www.ezdrm.com/html/documentation.asp

For more information, please visit the Huawei Developer website at https://developer.huawei.com/consumer/en/ or the Huawei Developer Forum at https://forums.developer.huawei.com/forumPortal/en/home.

[i] Supporting encryption algorithms: CENC, AES128-CTR, and AES128-CBC

[ii] Supporting video formats: DASH-fMP4, HLS-fMP4, and HLS-TS