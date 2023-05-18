EZVIZ debuts its first 4G pan & tilt battery camera to eliminate network and power limits for outdoor security, making protection more mobile and flexible

Cellular-connected and battery-powered with solar charging available, the EB8 4G Camera boasts robust features and reliable performance for virtually any outdoor space

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a world-leading innovator in smart home security, has updated its security camera lineup with its first 4G pan & tilt battery outdoor camera, the EB8 4G. Effectively addressing the long-standing pain point of limited power or Wi-Fi connectivity in open areas, this latest innovation integrates 4G cell networks with a large rechargeable battery to make itself 100% wire-free. Installation and operation are quick and easy. EB8 is ideal for vacation homes, construction sites, camping vehicles, and more. The camera comes packed with useful features such as smart human-motion detection, 2K video, color night vision, and an active defense function, to maximize peace of mind.

The EB8 4G is designed to bring remote vision and enhanced safety anywhere Wi-Fi or power supplies cannot reach. By simply inserting a 4G cellular card onto the camera and using the EZVIZ mobile app, the camera delivers 360-degree video feeds in 2K resolution, records detection clips, and sends human-motion alerts to the user's phone whenever and wherever. Such network capabilities relieves users from utilizing shared Wi-Fi in a public space to have their camera privately secured on a 4G network.

Designed to go into the great outdoors, the EB8 4G is equipped with a large, 10,400 mAh battery, and can work with EZVIZ's compatible solar panel to run on green energy. Ready to withstand harsh weather, the EB8 4G camera lets users truly "set it and forget it." Even installed out "in the wild," users will be able to use the GPS location-viewing tool on the EZVIZ app to find it.

Additional useful features include:

1. Smart human-motion detection with auto-tracking

2. One-click return to pre-set angles

3. Active defense with siren and strobe light

4. Supports up to 512GB microSD Card

"For home owners living off the grid or on an expansive property, maintaining continual Wi-Fi connectivity can be challenging. The EB8 4G brings a trusted security solution for basically anywhere," said Candice Tu, the lead product manager. "It's suited for people who look for only one camera to keep a 'round-the-clock eye on any outdoor space."

