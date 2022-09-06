Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Settembre 2022
comunicato stampa

EZVIZ debuts multiple brand-new smart home products at the IFA 2022 event in Berlin, impressing the international market with an extended ecosystem for connected living

06 settembre 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The company has made big steps in whole-home security systems, smart cleaning, and more.

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, world-leading smart home company, excites the IFA 2022 showroom with its immersive booth of smart home products and solutions. With the event theme "Reliably Simple, Incredibly Smart," EZVIZ unveiled its latest advances in security cameras, home sensors, door locks, smart vacuum cleaners and robots, and more.

"We see IFA as an exciting day when EZVIZ can officially show the world how we have managed to innovate and excel during the past two years in smart hardware as well as connected systems and services," said Guanlan Chen, global product head of EZVIZ. "EZVIZ is not only building standalone products; we want to present a future-focused lifestyle powered by interconnected technologies."

A connected home that's protected and pleasant

As a brand built its reputation on home security gadgets, EZVIZ launched a series of next-level cameras, including the first battery-powered Baby Monitor 1 and the first batter-powered outdoor pan/tilt camera HB8. Both products exemplify the company's philosophy of designing "smart home cameras" – they are AI-powered, energy-efficient, easy-to-install, and deeply smart home-integrated. They not only provide peace of mind, but further facilitate smart companionship and distant communications for various types of families who live with pets, kids, grandparents, or all of these.

Additionally, EZVIZ unveils two levels of innovations aimed for smart living. First, the company expanded its portfolio with multiple smart entry products, including its award-winning DIY smart door lock and the home sensor kit. Powered by EZVIZ's smart linkage technology, the lock and sensors integrate with EZVIZ cameras to build an interconnected security system to maximize protection at all levels.

Second, EZVIZ takes a giant leap outside of the security category, satisfying more diverse demands for an easier home. EZVIZ revealed for the first time its smart cleaning lineup, highlighting its first Smart Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, the RH1, which cleans even the stickiest stains to restore the sparkle on all types of hard floors, and then self-cleans its roller brush for effective sanitization. The company also showcased the RS2, its first 2-in-1 AI-powered Robot Vacuum & Mop, with an on-site test cleaning.

Explore more at EZVIZ's Virtual Booth: https://www.ezviz.com/page/ifa2022

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887980/All_visitors_will_get_a_chance_to_test_out_EZVIZ_s_newest_smart_home_products.jpg

