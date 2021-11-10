Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:30 Una vasca e una cisterna scoperte nell'antico porto romano di Volterra

10:07 Terza dose vaccino Covid, Costa: "Nei prossimi giorni estensione a 50enni"

08:46 Caso Eitan, mandato di cattura internazionale per nonno e autista

08:02 Covid oggi Germania, incidenza settimanale mai così alta e altri 236 morti

06:56 Vaccino Covid, da oggi in Lombardia terza dose anche nelle farmacie

00:06 Nasa, il ritorno sulla Luna slitta al 2025 (forse)

22:56 Superbonus 110%, cabina di regia: decreto per controlli

22:29 Terza dose Lombardia, in farmacia da 10 novembre con prenotazione

22:14 Lapo Elkann contro Dazn

22:09 Malala Yousafzai si è sposata, l'annuncio del Premio Nobel

21:50 Vaccino e green pass, Cacciari contro Gruber: "Perché mi invita?"

21:24 Pfizer, richiesta per dose booster a tutti gli adulti in Usa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EZVIZ launches its first dual-lens pan-tilt-zoom smart camera, setting a high bar for 360-degree home protection

10 novembre 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

This award-winning camera integrates effective product design with advanced functionality, and revolutionizes the camera view with unrivalled 8-times mix zoom.

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading smart home company EZVIZ unveils its first dual-lens pan-tilt-zoom security camera: the C8PF, satisfying the market's high demands for all-around protection. EZVIZ designed the C8PF to provide impressive 8x mixed zoom and unique in-app picture-in-picture display. This renders close-up details as well as background information at the same time. Its vision is further improved by 360-degree rotation and AI-powered human shape detection to provide smart surveillance with zero blind spot. With total flexibility, the camera can fulfill highly complicated home protection tasks.

"The C8PF is a flagship product to our C8 Weatherproof Pan & Tilt Series," said Jenny Zhu, product manager of EZVIZ's C8 Series. "An exemplary 'all-in-one' camera, the C8PF hits multiple targets at once: a pan & tilt camera designed for any weather, a single device with long-range and panoramic views, and an active guard for 24/7 protection."

Features

With unprecedented, zoomable 360-degree panning, the camera covers front yards, back yards, and entryways with performance equivalent to a multi-camera security system. The C8PF is smart enough to detect human shapes and send real-time alerts at the presence of visitors – whether expected or otherwise. Integrating a 12 mm telephoto lens with a 2.8 mm wide-angle lens, the camera clearly displays both far-off details as well as a wide-angle views thanks to its picture-in-picture mode.

With simple app controls, users can rotate the C8PF and zoom in and out smoothly to optimize the camera's coverage. Two-way communications and extra-large 512 GB on-camera storage capacity are also among the wanted features of the C8PF.

Awards

A 2020 Good Design Award winner, the C8PF avoids overstating the complex functionality in its design, ditching the bulkiness of traditional surveillance cameras with a lightweight, attractive housing. In short, the C8PF has made commercial-grade protection affordable, accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

EZVIZ Portfolio

The C8PF will again showcase the competitiveness of EZVIZ's C8 Series, following the market success of the C8C. Since its launch in early 2021, the C8C has entered the best-selling lists across countries with high product ratings. Three more products – C8C Lite, C8W and C8W Pro – will join the C8 family soon, offering flexible buying options at different budgets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667639/EZVIZ_C8PF.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
smart camera Smart setting setting a high bar
Vedi anche
News to go
Singapore contro i no vax, chi si ammala paga spese mediche
News to go
Covid, studio Bambin Gesù: latte materno stimola difese
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Aviaria, focolaio in allevamento di Ostia Antica
News to go
Risorse idriche, bando da 313 milioni contro sprechi
News to go
Covid Cina, la 'guerra al virus' della città di Heihe
News to go
Rdc, "portare periodo residenza in Italia necessario da 10 a 5 anni"
News to go
Il Rapporto italiani nel mondo della fondazione Migrantes
News to go
Scontro Polonia - Bielorussia, profughi al confine
News to go
Covid oggi Campania, numeri bollettino contagi
News to go
Migranti, negativi tamponi su 847 sbarcati a Trapani
News to go
Borsellino, Cassazione: "Strage di mafia anche se zone d'ombra"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza