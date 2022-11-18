Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 15:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:34 Covid oggi Italia, Iss: "Variante Cerberus di Omicron al 30,7%"

15:29 Covid Italia, 208.346 contagi e 533 morti: bollettino ultima settimana

15:15 Iran, proteste nelle città: violente repressioni e diversi morti

14:55 Route du Rhum al giro di boa, Beccaria passa al secondo posto ed è primo tra gli italiani

14:47 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.253 contagi e 8 morti. A Roma 1.853 nuovi casi

14:36 Ue, candidatura Di Maio a inviato nel Golfo proposta da Roma

14:32 Migranti, Eliseo: "Da Italia brutto gesto, ma importante cooperare"

14:22 Migranti, Piantedosi: "L'Italia non ha lezioni da imparare da altri"

14:22 Arezzo, malore durante allenamento: muore calciatore 16enne

14:08 Qatar 2022, Aguero e il volo 'da incubo' verso i Mondiali - Video

13:59 Covid oggi Italia, Pregliasco: "C'è rialzo, picco a metà dicembre"

13:52 Fiorello e lo spot da incursore, tra Palazzo Chigi e lo spazio - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EZVIZ reveals long-waited Black Friday 2022 deals on its popular home security products

18 novembre 2022 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Celebrating the holiday season with safe homes and peace of mind, EZVIZ helps families save a bundle on security cameras, video doorbells, and door viewers at record-low prices

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a global leading smart security brand, has announced its much-anticipated Black Friday sale, offering the best prices of the year on a long list of its best-selling smart home devices. This is the best time for families to enhance their home security for the winter, especially if they plan to travel during the Christmas and New Year holidays but are concerned about home emergencies.

The deals run from November 18 to 28 on Amazon UK and across the brand's major local retailers as well. Both DIY-savvy users and tech beginners can choose from a wide range of selections to meet their needs and budgets for indoor or outdoor security.

Here are some Amazon deals that are worth adding to the shopping cart:

Year-round best sellers

EZVIZ DB2 Battery-Powered Video Doorbell Kit 

A multiple award winner, the DB2 is super easy to install with no drilling or wiring required, and is reliable in all weather. Features like 2K video, 176-degree field-of-view, smart human motion detection, and voice changer all help upgrade outdated home intercoms with clearer viewing, better communications, and smarter controls.

EZVIZ C8C Lite Outdoor Pan & Tilt Camera

With EZVIZ's C8C Lite, it's easy to watch over large areas with only one flexible, super-affordable device. Its panoramic view, 1080p video, clear night vision and human motion detection deliver reliable protection, 24/7.

Solar-powered cameras

EZVIZ CB3 Battery-Powered Camera

A standalone battery camera that can go anywhere around customers' home. They will not miss any important activities with its smart human motion detection and color night vision. The CB3 can be powered by a solar panel for non-stop use.

EZVIZ CB8 Battery-Powered Pan & Tilt Camera

A one-of-a-kind on the market, the CB8 works with no-strings attached for power or data and catches information from all directions in 2K. Made for next-level-easy security in any home, it runs up to 210 days with one full charge, and supports person detection and auto-tracking.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1945979/EZVIZ_is_offering_the_best_discounts_of_the_year_on_its_most_popular_home_securi_ID_806446a368da.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ezviz-reveals-long-waited-black-friday-2022-deals-on-its-popular-home-security-products-301679526.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza EZVIZ helps families security EZVIZ reveals long waited security products
Vedi anche
News to go
Missile Corea Nord finisce in mare Hokkaido
News to go
Bollette, Arera proroga mercato tutelato per condomini
News to go
Roma, catturato in Spagna latitante Davide Pasquali
X Factor 2022, l'arrivo a sorpresa di Alessandro Cattelan - Video
X Factor 2022, 'Se$$o' è l'inedito di Beatrice Quinta - Video
News to go
Ucraina, milioni di persone senza luce
News to go
Unicef: nel mondo ogni 11 minuti un adolescente si toglie la vita
News to go
Fisco, scoperta società che non ha versato contributi per oltre 50 dipendenti
News to go
Iran, terzo mese di proteste: almeno 342 morti
News to go
Lavoro nero, scoperti a Pescara oltre 130 irregolari
News to go
Farmaci, Magrini (Aifa): "Carenza preoccupa"
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, Codacons lancia il boicottaggio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza