Lunedì 22 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 10:50
Temi caldi
Speciali

EZVIZ unveils the C8C, its first-ever outdoor pan/tilt Wi-Fi camera, taking a step forward in all-around home protection

22 febbraio 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The C8C showcases unparalleled usability for outdoor conditions, providing rotational views, AI-powered human detection, active defense, and smart night vision.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a global innovator in home intelligence, has strengthened its product offerings with its first outdoor pan/tilt camera C8C. Designed to overcome challenges in outdoor surveillance and protection, the C8C boasts powerful features including panoramic monitoring, AI-powered human shape detection, color night vision, and event-triggered active defense. It is an all-in-one camera that records, detects, and deters effectively in the face of property security needs.

The C8C is EZVIZ's first-ever outdoor pan/tilt camera and is equipped with AI human detection.

Compact and attractive, the orb-shaped C8C fits in any home environment. With a 360-degree field-of-view, the camera easily takes in views across large outdoor spaces. The pan and tilt features help overcome blind spots in monitoring that many outdoor cameras suffer from. Furthermore, the camera comes equipped with a noise-cancelling microphone. Users can easily maneuver the C8C using the EZVIZ App on their mobile device to see and hear what's going on. The C8C also has two external antennas for enhanced Wi-Fi connections and is IP65-rated to deliver long-standing, high-performance even in wind, rain, or snow.

To solve the industry-wide headache in late-night monitoring, the C8C features a full-color night vision mode by way of professional optical lenses and two built-in spotlights. By illuminating the environment, the C8C renders colorful scenes even at night. This supplemental lighting can be turned on manually, again using the EZVIZ App, or can be set to trigger automatically through EZVIZ's smart night vision mode. When Smart Mode is enabled, the camera will detect movement and switch the video display from black-and-white to full-color.

Monitoring everything that happens outdoors is a complex practice. EZVIZ has sought ways to reduce false or irrelevant alerts, as well as provide an active defense system. To do so, EZVIZ programmed an advanced AI algorithm into the C8C camera so it can recognize and detect human shapes intelligently. When strangers trespass on the property, alerts will be sent to users' mobile devices and a strobe light will be activated on the spot for deterrence.

"We believe the C8C will become a must-have for many homeowners since it solves multiple security problems all at once, and combines functionalities in a great design," said Lexie Zhang, product manager of EZVIZ's outdoor pan/tilt camera range. "It is flexible in installation and versatile in use, and the pan-tilt feature will bring people a whole new experience in outdoor monitoring."

Like all other EZVIZ products, the C8C boasts easy control, live viewing, and video playback using the free EZVIZ app. All videos are recorded in 1080p high-definition and efficiently compressed with the H.265 standard. Users can either store footage on the camera's local micro-SD card or subscribe to EZVIZ's CloudPlay for cloud storage, which now provides a free trial for up to 30 days.

Learn more about EZVIZ.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393154/EZVIZ_first_outdoor_pan_and_tilt_camera_C8C.jpg  

Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza smart night vision tilt Wi Fi camera step forward Pan
