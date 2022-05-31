Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 13:13
comunicato stampa

FAA Certifies New Sagetech Avionics Mode S Micro Transponder with Integrated ADS-B In and Out

31 maggio 2022
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BINGEN, Wash., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagetech Avionics Inc., a U.S. aerospace technology company providing industry-leading situational awareness solutions for crewed and uncrewed aerial systems announced that on Friday, May 27th 2022, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued the technical standard order (TSO) of the MXS, Mode S Transponder with integrated ADS-B In and Out.

Sagetech's next-gen MXS miniature transponder provides Mode A, C, S and 1090 MHz ADS-B In/Out and is suitable for use worldwide by crewed or uncrewed systems. In addition, each transponder comes with user-friendly command and control software with a built-in traffic display for situational awareness or can be used plug and play with PX4 and Ardupilot based Autopilots. The MXS is the ideal transponder for improving aircraft visibility and safety, especially when small size and low power consumption are critical. 

The MXS is the first FAA-certified small transponder to have an integrated ADS-B In receiver, and is the first small, certified ADS-B receiver in the world.

Key Features:

"The MXS provides uncrewed and crewed aircraft OEMs with exciting options they didn't have before, and as usual, our engineers have broken new ground with these TSOAs," said Tom Furey, CEO of Sagetech Avionics. "Certification means safety and trust, to know that you will reliably detect all 1090 MHz ADS-B traffic."

Since Sagetech's MXS and the MX12B DoD-certified military IFF transponder share a common hardware platform, the MX family represents the only logical solution for an OEM positioning their aircraft in both the civil and military markets. UAS providers can simply install the MX12B for their military customers, or swap it out with an MXS for their civil customers: no additional-integration, no software changes, no aircraft changes.  "It's a truly elegant solution," said Furey.

Sagetech created the micro-transponder segment and will continue to build on their MX capabilities. Uncrewed aircraft that require a transponder will require certified ADS-B in to integrate into a DAA system. The MXS is the cornerstone of Sagetech's Detect and Avoid (DAA) architecture which will support Beyond Visual Line of Site (BVLOS) operations by their customers. Sagetech's DAA products will accelerate the next generation of UAV-based services for both defense and civil customers.  The MXS and Sagetech's ACAS-based DAA platform will provide the most advanced, certifiable DAA system for crewed and uncrewed aircraft with onboard, full power, low SWaP collision avoidance capability.

Sagetech Avionics is an aerospace technology company empowering safe flight in crewed and uncrewed aircraft with certifiable situational awareness solutions. Serving military and civil duty on most small to medium UAVs, Sagetech solutions are mission-proven and offer decades of program experience, certifications, and millions of flight hours to deliver maximum value over the life of an unmanned platform. Today, Sagetech is expanding its technology platform to create comprehensive, certifiable systems such as detect and avoid solutions. Every day, Sagetech works in concert with its extensive ecosystem of OEM customers, technology partners, and resellers to ensure UAVs fly safer with Sagetech on board. Learn more by visiting www.sagetech.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165465/Sagetech_Logo.jpg 

