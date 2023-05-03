Failing Talent at Every Turn: Global Survey of Senior Executives and Employees Finds Workforce Satisfaction is Plummeting

Kelly report discovers some employers are thriving while most struggle to build resilient organizations

LONDON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As employers around the world contend with the greatest workforce disruption in generations, a new global report released today by staffing leader Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) uncovers a striking disconnect between senior executives and talent. The 2023 Kelly Global Re:work Report finds that most organizations are failing to meet the needs of employees and risk erasing progress made during the pandemic. The report identifies resilient organizations thriving amid the disruption, emphasizing the importance of building workforce resilience in today's dynamic labor market.

The third consecutive global workforce report from Kelly, titled The Three Pillars of Workforce Resilience, uncovers how businesses are struggling to scale, retain, and develop talent—resulting in lower performance, missed business opportunities, and more disengaged employees. Despite these challenges, some organizations are thriving by focusing on three crucial pillars: workforce agility; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); and workforce capability.

"Now more than ever, employers are struggling to keep up with the evolving needs of talent, and risk falling behind if they don't bridge the growing divide related to workplace expectations," said Tammy Browning, senior vice president of Kelly. "As organizations enter a post-pandemic era, those that prioritize building a resilient workforce by focusing on the three pillars will be better equipped to adapt to the future of work and thrive in changing market conditions."

Kelly surveyed senior executives and talent across 11 countries and 9 sectors. Key findings include:

The report provides a framework for organizations interested in following the lead of the "Resilience Leaders"—those building workforce resilience and achieving increased employee productivity, customer satisfaction, revenue, and profits over the past 12 months. The Resilience Leaders represent 12% of executive survey respondents, and they are focusing on the three pillars needed to build a resilient workforce by:

"The talent crisis has impacted our organization in a number of ways. Five years ago, it was challenging to find highly skilled candidates but today the pool is even smaller. This situation has opened our eyes to how we can do things differently – we need to more flexible and creative in how we define roles and the experience we seek," said JJ Girt, HR leader, Evoqua Water Technologies.

About the SurveyKelly surveyed 1,500 senior executives, 50% of whom are in C-suite roles, across 11 countries—Australia, France, Germany, Italy, India, Malaysia, Portugal, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States—and 9 industries—life sciences, energy, manufacturing, consumer retail, science (bio and clinical), engineering, tech, financial services, and automotive.

Kelly surveyed 4,200 individuals at all levels of organizations, 62% of whom are in non-managerial positions, across the same 11 countries and 9 industries listed above.

"Laggard" organizations are not building workforce resilience and are more likely to be experiencing decreased employee productivity, customer satisfaction, and profits over the past 12 months (6% of the executive survey sample).

