Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:53 Trapianto di rene da sveglia a Bologna per 25enne: "Intubarla era impossibile"

14:15 Wimbledon 2023, Musetti al secondo turno del singolare maschile

14:08 Morgan: "Io e Sgarbi al Maxxi? Serata di altissimo valore culturale"

14:07 Fair Play Menarini, la tennista Francesca Schiavone tra i vincitori dell'edizione 2023

13:57 Salario minimo, Bonomi (Confindustria): "Nessun veto, nostra soglia superiore a 9 euro"

13:51 Wimbledon 2023, Berrettini: "Contro Sonego voglio fare una bella partita"

13:33 Accordo Bper e Ludoil per ricessione di 630 milioni di crediti fiscali legati ai bonus

13:19 Milan, Tonali al Newcastle: l'annuncio ufficiale

13:06 Crimea, russi in coda per andare in vacanza al mare

12:40 Incidente Laurentina, 20enne alla guida del Suv non stava usando cellulare

12:29 Bimba morta di stenti a Milano, vicina casa: "Madre non ha mai pianto"

12:25 Meloni: "Italia cresce, è la più affidabile dell'Eurozona"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

FAO sees uptick in global food import bill, output

15 giugno 2023 | 13.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 3 minuti

alternate text

The world's food import bill will hit a record $1.98 trillion this year - up 1.5 percent from 2022 - and global production of most major basic foodstuffs will also rise, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said on Thursday.

The global food bill will grow at a much slower pace from last year, however, as rising world prices, driven by higher quotations for fruits, vegetables, sugar and dairy products, dampen demand, especially in the most economically vulnerable countries, according to Rome-based FAO's Food Outlook report.

While food imports by advanced economies continue to expand, the import bill for the group of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) is predicted to decline by 1.5 percent this year and that for net food-importing developing countries (NFIDCs) to decline by 4.9 percent, according to FAO.

“The decline in food import volumes is a concerning development in both groups, suggesting a decline in purchasing capacity,” the biannual report from FAO’s Markets and Trade Division warns.

“These concerns are amplified by the fact that lower international prices for a number of primary food items have not, or at least not fully, translated into lower prices at the domestic retail level, suggesting that cost-of-living pressures could persist in 2023.”

The new edition of Food Outlook has a special chapter examining recent changes in the food component of the consumer price index for NFIDCs, and how currency movements, especially in relation to the US dollar in which most agrifood trade is invoiced, impact food price inflation in these countries.

While the US dollar’s depreciation during the 2007-08 global food crisis helped food importers offset the increase in food prices, the reverse effect has marked recent years. For example, world maize prices declined by 10.2 percent between April 2022 and September 2022, but by only 4.8 percent on average when calculated in real local currencies of NFIDCs, FAO said.

This underscores the importance of well-tailored interventions to combat inflation, said FAO Senior Economist El Mamoun Amrouk, author of the chapter. Otherwise, he warned, “rising food prices can lead to social unrest and increased financial challenges, undermining efforts to fight poverty and food insecurity and wiping out any progress achieved so far.”

FAO’s new Food Outlook, containing forecasts of the production, trade, utilization and stock levels across the world’s major basic foodstuffs, point to likely increases in production across most categories, including rice, coarse grains, oilcrops, milk, sugar, meat and fish and fishery products.

Global wheat output could fall from last season’s all-time high, however, the report said.

Despite a generally positive outlook, the global agrifood production systems remain vulnerable to shocks, stemming from extreme weather events, geopolitical tensions, policy changes and developments in other commodity markets.

Agriculture's vulnerability to weather, political and commodity market volatility could potentially upset delicate demand-supply balances and impact prices and food security worldwide, the report warned.

Global production of coarse grains is forecast to rise by 3.0 percent to 1 513 million tonnes, a new record, buoyed by an expected significant increase in maize output in the United States and a record harvest in Brazil, leading to higher overall supplies and lower prices, said the report.

World rice production is forecast to grow by 1.3 percent in 2023/24 to 523.5 million tonnes, while international trade is expected to contract by 4.3 percent in volume terms to 53.6 million tonnes. The anticipated output increase mostly reflects positive incentives provided by generally higher producer prices, easing fertilizer costs and continuing government assistance measures, the report noted.

In contrast, world wheat production is expected to decline by 3.0 percent this year from its all-time high of 777 million tonnes in 2022, due mainly to expected decreases in Russia and Australia, both of which registered record outputs last year. The declines mostly reflect the likely impacts of extreme weather events, seen leading to lower planted areas.

Global outputs of oil crops, milk and sugar and meat are all expected to increase in 2023, although pig and bovine meat volumes could drop slightly in this, according to the report.

Global production of aquatic animals is also expected to grow in this year, due to an anticipated increase in aquaculture production as capture fisheries are seen contracting, said the report.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Food Outlook food import bill output
Vedi anche
News to go
Acqua, in Italia è allarme dispersione
News to go
Caro voli, aumenti sfiorano il 50%: governo convoca compagnie aeree
News to go
Lavoro, Meloni: "Incoraggianti i dati Istat, l'Italia cresce"
News to go
Francia, quinta notte di scontri: assaltata anche la casa di un sindaco
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kiev
News to go
Estate 2023, un terzo della spesa in vacanza sarà per il cibo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Taglio cuneo fiscale da luglio, buste paga più pesanti
News to go
Vacanze, Coldiretti: "15,6 mln gli italiani che partono a luglio"
News to go
Scontri in Francia, Darmanin: "45mila agenti in strada"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza