FAO, WFP team up to help farmers in war-ravaged Ukraine

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Programme and a Swiss mine action partner are working to clear agricultural land in Ukraine from the remnants of Russia's devastating 16-month-old invasion and help small farmers regain their livelihoods.

In collaboration with Fondation Suisse de Deminage , FAO and WFP have already kicked off the project in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv oblast, focusing on farmers with fewer than 300 hectares of land, the two UN agencies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The joint scheme also aims to help on rural families growing their own food and will later expand to Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts in southern Ukraine, the statement said.

“Making the land safe and free of explosive remnants of the war is the first step to rebuilding resilient and prosperous rural communities in Ukraine, who have been on the front-lines of this war, and preventing their long-term dependence on humanitarian assistance,” said Denise Brown, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine.

“Many families and small-scale farmers in front-line regions are not planting this season because they know their fields are dangerous or they are risking their lives to plant on mined lands or contaminated soils,” noted Pierre Vauthier, Head of FAO Ukraine Country Office

“We expect that the soil rehabilitation, remediation and conservation techniques conducted will support people’s return to farming, and restore rural livelihoods while helping to sustain Ukraine’s agricultural production.”

The war has damaged Ukraine’s agriculture and food production, disrupted supply chains and exports, increased production costs, and caused widespread mine contamination, the statement underlined.

Mines and other explosives from the war are being removed from smallholdings and farmers are getting help to restore agricultural livelihoods under the programme, which aims to boost Ukraine’s economic recovery and eliminate the need for humanitarian aid for thousands of rural families.

Ukraine’s production of grain and oilseeds decreased by 37 percent in 2022, according to a February report by the World Bank, the European Union and the national government, the statement noted.

Almost 90 percent of small-scale crop producers surveyed by FAO in Ukraine reported a decrease earnings due to the war, and one in four reported having stopped or significantly cut back their agricultural activity, according to the statement.

“Without urgent action, agricultural production in Ukraine will continue to collapse, with direct consequences on food security and diet diversity in the country, and potential ripple effects on regional and global markets,” said Matthew Hollingworth, WFP Representative and Country Director in Ukraine.

In close coordination with communities, local authorities and Ukraine's agriculture ministry, FAO, WFP and FSD will first identify and map lands that require demining by using satellite imagery. In the project's second phase, demining teams will survey and clear lands from mines and other explosive remnants of the war, prioritizing plots that can be quickly released with minimal clearance work.

During the third phase of the programme, FAO and FSD will test soils to assess contamination by pollutants from exploded weapons. FAO and WFP will simultaneously survey small farmers and rural families on the types of inputs and resources they need to restart agricultural production, and will provide direct in-kind or cash support where possible.

FAO and WFP estimate potential annual savings of up to $60 million in direct food assistance to rural communities, however the $100 million project faces a funding gap of $90 million currently, the statement warned.

The project has been supported by the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, a UN pooled fund, as well as private donors.