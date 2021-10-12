Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:10 Comunali Roma, Conte: "Al ballottaggio voterò Gualtieri"

19:52 La Regina Elisabetta per la prima volta in pubblico con il bastone

19:35 Terrorismo, Cassazione conferma condanna a 6 anni per Manni di Avanguardia Ordinovista

19:04 M5S, Raggi: "Nessuna corrente, basta strumentalizzazioni"

19:04 Pensioni, Inps: ecco l'alternativa a quota 41 e quota 100

18:34 Roma, Michetti: "Task force per ripulire la città, è priorità"

18:33 Michetti: "Capitale non può più vivere in questo degrado"

18:23 Calcio: Wenger (Fifa), 'segnalazione automatica fuorigioco possibile da Qatar 2022'

18:14 Stefano Cilio e il disco d'oro, un italiano alla conquista dell'Austria

18:00 I 70 anni di Elettronica all'insegna di ricerca e innovazione

17:58 Meningite, come e perché è importante la prevenzione

17:48 Milano Wine Week 2021: i numeri di un'edizione straordinaria

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Fashion Designer Christian Cowan is Smart Wearable Brand Amazfit's New GTR 3 and GTS 3 Series Experience Consultant

12 ottobre 2021 | 15.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global smart wearable brand, Amazfit, announced today an exciting new partnership with fashion trailblazer Christian Cowan who becomes the brand's official GTR 3 and GTS 3 Series Experience Consultant. 

The partnership begins today in tandem with the launch of Amazfit's three new styles of smartwatches: GTR 3 PRO, GTR 3 and the GTS 3. 

Where Fashion Meets Innovative Technology 

Amazfit is the brand that encourages users to live their passions with infinite possibilities. As a fashion-conscious technology accessory company, Amazfit also creates products that encourage customers to lead a healthy and active lifestyle. 

This unique partnership with Christian Cowan inspires Amazfit customers to combine fashion and modern technology creating a statement of personal style that can be enjoyed all year round. The GTR 3 PRO, GTR 3 and GTS 3 are built to help people take their first steps into smart fitness while looking super-stylish and align with Christian Cowan's vibrant fashion sense.

"It's been an incredible opportunity for me being appointed Experience Consultant with Amazfit. The timing was so perfect this season coming out of the real first fashion week since the pandemic happened. I really had to up my game and the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has been an integral part in the balancing act of my professional and personal life," comments Christian Cowan.

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 series are perfect for matching with formal, leisure, and sports outfits and activities. Easy-to-use, the smartwatches feature comprehensive health and fitness monitoring and ultra-long battery life, powered by the intuitive Zepp OS.

The new OS is tailored to optimize the performance of Amazfit smart wearable devices - instead of transferring a power-draining smartphone OS to users' wrists. Built around the concept of being light, smooth and practical, this OS enables easier interaction and helps users eliminate tedious operations with lower power consumption compared to the previous smartwatch operating systems.

The user can also test four health metrics in just one tap thanks to the built-in 6PD (photodiodes) BioTracker™ PPG 3.0, which measures four health metrics (heart rate, blood-oxygen, stress level and breathing rate) in as little as 45 seconds.

About Amazfit

Amazfit is a leading global smart wearable brand that offers a wide product portfolio including smart watches and bands, TWS earbuds, and health & fitness devices such as smart treadmills and smart body composition scales. Our brand essence is Up Your Game, and we encourage users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. 

Amazfit is a brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) that has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014, with products available in over 90 countries and regions. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com

About Christian Cowan

Christian Cowan represents New York nightlife re-defined for the modern woman.

After studying at Central Saint Martins in London, Christian moved to New York and established a celebrity fan base that spans multiple industries.

Having outfitted some of the world's biggest stars, Christian has partnered with global consumer brands to bring his signature head turning style to fashion fans around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657882/image_5002961_16607307.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Moda Altro Economia_E_Finanza brand Amazfit's new Leading global fashion griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Whirlpool, lavoratori ancora in piazza a Roma
News to go
Catania, tratta persone e sfruttamento prostituzione: 9 arresti
News to go
Scontri a Roma, Mattarella: "Molto turbati, non preoccupati"
News to go
Green pass Italia, conto alla rovescia per obbligo sul lavoro
News to go
Covid, italiani ancora incerti su ripresa economica
News to go
Green pass Italia obbligatorio sul lavoro, quanto dura con tampone
News to go
Covid, bollettino 11 ottobre
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio e sport, aggiornate linee guida
News to go
Scure su Partite Iva, oltre 300mila sparite in era covid
News to go
Covid, Pregliasco: "Fuori dal tunnel in primavera"
News to go
Draghi alla Cgil, Landini: "Visita molto importante"
News to go
Appalti truccati, ai domiciliari consigliere regionale Campania
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza