Domenica 07 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 23:06
comunicato stampa

Fashion Source, Original Design Fashion Week and PV Shenzhen Weave a Spell Again

07 maggio 2023 | 21.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, May 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 28 April, the 26th Shenzhen International Exhibition for Clothing Supply Chain (Fashion Source), the AW2023 Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, and the Première Vision Shenzhen SS24 (PV Shenzhen) have brought hustle and bustle to Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

The three-day grand event gathered more than 600 selected exhibitors and welcomed over 30,000 visitors. At the 50,000 sqm venue featuring eight exhibition zones, visitors could see over 10,000 pieces of the new products, enjoy 13 fashion shows and more than 50 forums, or join about 300 business matching activities. The exhibition was unprecedentedly busy, indicating the clothing industry has been showing distinct signs of recovery. And in 2023, the Fashion Source, Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, and PV Shenzhen have been and will be the driving forces behind the industry.

Under the theme of "Optimistic Striver" this year, the FS Summit for Clothing Supply Chain shared several sessions shed light on the opportunities in the latest economic context in 2023 with some typical case studies, which attracted a packed audience. Meanwhile, FS Knitting Trends gathered the most creative top designers and leading companies. 200 selected original knitted panels were exhibited together with knitted ready-to-wear collections, art installations, and 3D sample window displays, encouraging inspiration and creative designs. To better connect exhibitors and buyers, FS Business Matching invited key buyers like bebe, V-GRASS, and ELLASSAY, identified their needs, and introduced them to appropriate suppliers.

Another highlighted exhibition – PV Shenzhen had two main focuses: high-end fashion backed by China's R&D and sustainable fashion, attracting over 40 creative textile manufacturers from France, Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, and China. Three key activities including PV Shenzhen Trend Area, PV Shenzhen Sustainable Focus Area, and PV Shenzhen Sustainable Fashion Talks presented the trending colors, textures, and sustainability of PV SS24.

The AW2023 Shenzhen Original Design Week centered around "Healing Energy", with 100 original design brands, nearly 13 fashion shows, and several industrial forums. Together with over 100 KOLS and Gen Z communities, these high-quality activities not only ignited heated discussions online and inspired original design, but also refreshed and enlivened China's fashion industry. 

The next autumn edition from 20 to 22 September, the three events will be held at the same place at Bao'an, Shenzhen and keep you updated about the fashion trends. We look forward to seeing you at the next fashion party of the clothing supply chain!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071321/GL_Events_FashionSource.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fashion-source-original-design-fashion-week-and-pv-shenzhen-weave-a-spell-again-301817800.html

