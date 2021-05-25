Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 26 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 00:39
Fashion Source, Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, and Première Vision Shenzhen close with a full success

25 maggio 2021 | 13.07
SHENZHEN, China, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by GL events - Pengcheng (Shenzhen) Exhibition Co. , Ltd. , the 23rd Shenzhen International Exhibition For Clothing Supply Chain (Fashion Source), the 8th Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, and the 2nd Première Vision Shenzhen closed with a full success at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center on April 30th 2021.

With an exhibition area up to 55,000 square meters, the event gathered 600+ high-quality and well-selected global exhibitors, and held 11 fashion shows and 40＋professional forums at 5 main exhibition zones. During three days, the event has attracted 31,225 professional visitors, covering professional buyer groups nationwide such as brands, agents, distributors, buyers, business associations, e-commerce, and shopping malls. The number of on-site visitors hit a new high.

Fashion Source 2021(Spring)

The 8th Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, themed "FUN" aims to incubate new design power. 11 original designer brands including Vientiane Youyi, CAYLAR, DAZZI, Muzi Kou Haute Couture, Maggie Ma, 17m.face, Byzantine Forest, BABY.Q, XULU Custom-tallor presented three-day wonderful shows to on-site visitors.

Following its great success last year, the 2nd Premiere Vision Shenzhen attracted over 50 global well-known brands from different countries and regions such as France, Italy, Turkey and Spain, with its exhibits covering five major sectors-yarns, fabrics, accessories, leather and manufacturing. The Première Vision S/S 2022 Fabrics and Colors Trends were also released on site. The Paris fashion group of PV brought in their comprehensive understanding about the latest fashion trends, aiming to lead the global upgradation and reform in textile and fabric industry. Première Vision trends forum presented by Première Vision, well-known enterprises, featured exhibitor representatives and fashion professionals, turned out be the meeting place where many opinions and insights are discussed and shared from several aspects including design innovations, brand developments, and sustainable fashion.

The on-site high-quality concurrent activities attracted numerous professional visitors as well. The FS China Clothing Supply Chain Summit gathered together many famous brands such as Alibaba, Kuaishou, Huimei, Marisfrolg, ELLASSAY, MAXRIENY, RIP, YIFINI, ANZHENG, XINAO, CATHAYA, Lily, KEYING, KALTENDIN to deliver speeches focusing on keywords such as supply chain, digitalization, and science technicalization.

The Fashion Source trends team released Fashion Source S/S 2022 trends and Fashion Source knit trends, providing detailed directions and guidance for S/S 2022 trends in industry and market. Special guests of purchasing managers from different brands such as Marisfrolg, ELLASSAY, MAXRIENY, EEKA FASHION, UR, MO&Co, YIFINI, MVB were invited to the FS Business Matchmaking sites to participate in 10+ organized matchmaking events, which also allowed exhibitors to find fine goods and seek effective chances of cooperation.

The 24th Shenzhen International Exhibition For Clothing Supply Chain, the 9th Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, and the 3rd Première Vision Shenzhen will continue to be held at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Futian District from October 13-15 2021. By then a more international event with larger scale and high standard will meet with you again.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513571/Fashion_Source_2021_Spring.jpg

 

