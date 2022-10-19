Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 19 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 23:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:42 Audio Berlusconi, Serracchiani: "Se Meloni sincera, Forza Italia fuori da governo"

23:28 Mulè: "Audio Berlusconi? Ho dei sospetti, li tengo per me..."

22:18 Audio Berlusconi, il Cav: "Frasi e appunti rubati metodo sleale e intimidatorio"

22:05 Nuovo audio, Berlusconi: "Mia posizione non si discosta da Ue e Nato"

21:48 Audio Berlusconi, Calenda: "Cav cerca di sabotare avvio governo Meloni"

21:21 Ucraina, Biden: "Putin in una posizione molto difficile"

20:26 Meloni: "Su Ue e Nato chi non ci sta è fuori, a costo di non fare governo"

20:24 Parlamento, su nomine Fdi 'pigliatutto', M5S battono Pd

20:14 Covid, Oms: variante Xbb in 26 Paesi, ancora più contagiosa

19:45 Audio Berlusconi, fonti Fdi: "Parole preoccupanti"

19:42 Governo, consultazioni al via da domani: centrodestra andrà unito

19:38 Senato, eletti i vicepresidenti: Centinaio, Gasparri, Rossomando e Castellone

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Fashionable Clothing at the 132nd Canton Fair Sets New Trends

19 ottobre 2022 | 16.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd Canton Fair ("the Fair"), started on Oct. 15, gathering a variety of brands and accessories under its Fashion Life theme, including Shoes, Men and Women's Clothing, Fashion Accessories and Fittings, Sports and Casual Wear,  Kids' Wear and Home Textiles.

As a fashion clothing supplier, Guangzhou Tailoria Manufactory strives to keep up with fashion trends. This edition showcases its newly developed corsets and Y2K-style clothing for young consumers. Guangzhou Tailoria uses fashion details such as CUT-OUT to provide fashionable clothing and accessories. In addition, the company caters to customers' product needs for special occasion outfits and has recently developed a range of outdoor camping-themed products.

"The demand for occasion wear, such as wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, and guest dresses, increased post-epidemic," said Joy Zhang, business manager of Guangzhou Tailoria Manufactory. "Environmental protection and sustainable fashion are also a focus of overseas buyers, which has gradually increased demand for recycled and organic materials, fabrics, accessories, prints and dyes. Our company also constantly improves sustainability and provides customized green clothes to meet diverse client requirements."

ZHEJIANG BAFAN I/E INDUSTRIAL showcases the latest footwear for the spring and summer 2023 collections, embodying exquisite fashion elements for any outfit. Color combinations and upper decorations vary with each shoe, giving people a unique visual experience.

The designers at Bafan strive not only to provide comfortable and lightweight shoes but also to reduce consumption, protect the environment, and save energy. In addition to the new edging design that significantly improves the shoes' bearing capacity and durability, a PVC outsole with a clear non-slip texture has been adopted.

More fashionable clothing and accessories gather at the Fair. Besides the fashion clothing and accessories, Canton Fair also gathers Electronics & Household Electrical Appliances, Building & Home Decor, Industrial Manufacturing, Hardware & Tools, Household Items & Consumer Goods, and Health & Recreation sectors. Established in the spring of 1957 and held every spring and autumn in Guangzhou, the Canton Fair is a comprehensive international trading event with the longest history and the largest scale in China. It is also hailed as the barometer or wind vane of China's foreign trade.

For the latest information on the Canton Fair, its exhibits and potential opportunities, please register at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-emailor contact caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1925081/image_5003628_39991302.jpg 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fashionable-clothing-at-the-132nd-canton-fair-sets-new-trends-301653736.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Moda Altro Economia_E_Finanza its Fashion Life theme Home Textiles Canton Fair Fashionable Clothing at
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Putin introduce legge marziale nelle 4 regioni annesse
News to go
2022 anno più caldo dal 1800
News to go
Torino, traffico di auto rubate: 13 misure cautelari
News to go
Governo, Draghi: "Esperienza straordinaria"
News to go
Clima, nuovo blocco attivisti sul Gra
News to go
Torino, frode in commercio: Gdf sequestra 300mila articoli
News to go
Governo, terremoto Berlusconi sulla maggioranza
News to go
Crollo Aula magna università Cagliari, tragedia sfiorata
News to go
Napoli, frode su bonus facciate
News to go
Scritte contro Ignazio La Russa, la procura apre un'inchiesta
News to go
Quirinale, Mattarella riceve presidente Polonia Duda
News to go
Vaccino covid, quinta dose: cosa c'è da sapere
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza