Giovedì 02 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 17:24
comunicato stampa

Fast Company Names Xonic Golf One of the World's Most Innovative Sports Companies for 2023

02 marzo 2023 | 15.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Recognizing Companies Making the Biggest Strides Around The Globe

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xonic™ announces that it has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the world's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Sports for 2023. Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is one of Fast Company's most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"Xonic Golf is proud to be recognized for its accomplishments in advancing the world of golf with our cutting-edge technology," says Eileen Jurczak, CEO of Xonic.  "Our award-winning A.I. golf app, the iTQ, is changing the way amateur golfers get the help they need on the course, while also providing teaching pros with key insights for delivering more effective instruction."

The iTQ™ gives golfers instant, customized PGA professional quick fixes and tips, based on the A.I. analysis of your overall Swing SignatureTM.  The tips are small adjustments to help you quickly, in the moment, so you can play with confidence and enjoy your game.  And, the more you use the iTQ, the better it gets at giving you advice.  Simply upload two swing videos once, to setup the app, and then just check your iTQ when you need some help (there are no videos taken while playing).

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, and on newsstands beginning March 14.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business.  Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc.

Xonic (pronounced ex-onic) is creating and building solutions for the golf industry, using technology to improve the player experience for all golfers. Xonic is a proud Partner of the PGA of North Florida and the PGA of Southern California. Golfers can experience the power of the iTQ with a free 14-day trial by downloading it on the App Store and Google Play.  App available in 6 languages.

Press Contact: eileen.jurczak@xonicgolf.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013763/Xonic_Golf_Inc__Fast_Company_Names_Xonic_Golf_One_of_the_World_s.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fast-company-names-xonic-golf-one-of-the-worlds-most-innovative-sports-companies-for-2023-301760401.html

