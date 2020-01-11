Migranti, maxi multa da 300 mila euro a comandante nave Ong

(Fotogramma/Ipa)

Maxi multa da 300mila euro per Claus Peter Reisch, comandante della nave ong Marie Eleonore, per non avere rispettato il decreto sicurezza bis, recuperando la scorsa estate dei naufraghi nel Mare Mediterraneo. Ad annunciarlo è lo stesso Reisch su Twitter. "Sono stato multato in Sicilia. Farò ricorso ma nel frattempo è tutto molto costoso", ha scritto Reisch che ha postato la foto del verbale e chiesto aiuto ai suoi follower. Ma alcuni follower, tedeschi, lo hanno criticato dicendo che meritava anche "il carcere", per altri il porto più vicino è "in Nordafrica e non in Italia".











