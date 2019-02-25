Labour dice sì a nuovo referendum Brexit
Pubblicato il: 25/02/2019 19:10
Il Partito laburista ha sciolto le riserve e annuncia il suo sostegno a un nuovo referendum sulla Brexit. Il leader Jeremy Corbyn, anticipano i media britannici, nel corso di una riunione con i deputati del partito annuncerà che il Labour sosterrà o presenterà un emendamento a favore di una nuova consultazione popolare per "evitare che una Brexit dannosa a guida conservatrice venga imposta al Paese".
