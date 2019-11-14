"I'm Mifsud, let my voice be heard", the mysterious tape sent to Adnkronos

Foto Fotogramma

The authenticity of a taped message sent to Italian news agency Adnkronos on Wednesday, allegedly by a missing Maltese academic implicated in the complex Russiagate spy scandal, has been confirmed by a Rome-based university he worked for but is disputed by his Swiss lawyer (LISTEN).

"I hope you will let my voice be heard, please listen to the attached files," read the message sent via an anonymous and encrypted mail system based in Switzerland. It was signed by JoMif, which is believed to be an abbreviation for Joseph Mifsud, a mysterious Maltese professor who vanished two years ago. In the audio files attached to the email, the speaker gives the date as 11 November this year and describes themselves as Joseph Mifsud, who worked for the Rome-based Link Campus University amongst other European institutions.

"Today is the 11th of November 2019. I am Joseph Mifsud speaking. This is my voice. I would like first of all to say that I have absolutely no contact with friends and family and have had no contact with friends and family for a number of months now. It's been almost two years to date that the whole issue - the blown-up issue - has been presented to the world media and on the world stage as if I had something to do with issues concerning countries or trying to infiltrate absolutely absurd programmes, contacts or any other institutions of the world. I have been a networker all my life and this is what I am good at. I try to bring one group in contact with another. Not - I repeat and underline - anybody in any service, the secret services, the intelligence services or anybody of this sort. If I had any contact with this, I have not known that this person or that person had any link with any institution, so this is extremely important. I have and I categorically refute as I did in the only two interviews that I gave - on with the Italian La Repubblica and the other by the Daily Telegraph in London on the initial day, I think it was it was the first day when all this broke out. I tried to do nothing else except as I have always done put A in contact with B, B in contact with C for purely, I would say for purely academic purposes, ok? The idea is to have networks, I have always been involved in think-tanks. These think-tanks were meant to bring one group to speak to the other about a topical issue. That is all. It was not my intent, never was my intent, to try to obtain any information to pass from one side to the other. I have never done so because I was never, never, in possession of any information which could be useful to one or the other. All I ever knew were people, people who came from think-tanks. In terms of the institutions I represented in the past, both from the UK, in Italy and elsewhere, I always tried to make sure young people had the opportunity of interacting with each other. That is all. So I have been reliably informed recently that Link Campus has been accused of setting issues or being involved with services. I categorically refute and refuse to accept any of this. I have had friends and acquaintances obviously from the university but it is important to say they were representing their own interests so it is not me trying to put them in touch with somebody else. They never asked me and I never, absolutely never tried to do that. Whenever I met somebody, and this has been proven over and over again, I tried to keep that person or that institution in mind if there was going to be a project, or an event in which that institution could actually play a part. That is what I try to be. I have always considered myself as, also according to my Catholic creed, to be a bridge builder, building between one and the other. That is all I wish to do".

Link’s president Vincenzo Scotti, its director-general Pasquale Russo, and Vanna Fadini, head of the university’s management company Global Education Management (GEM) told Adnkronos they were “100% sure” that the voice on the audio files is Mifsud’s. Mifsud's Swiss lawyer Stephan Roh, however said he was certain it was not Mifsud on the audio tapes. "This is 100% a fake", Roh told Adnkronos. "The voice is too high, it not his accent or tone. The speaker sounds like a real Italian", Roh said. Others contacted by Adnkronos were uncertain, also given the audio quality, but said the voice "bears an extraordinary resemblance" to Mifsud’s.

United States prosecutor John Durham will shortly publish the findings of his criminal probe into Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation of Russiagate - the alleged collusion between Moscow and US president Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign team. The imminent report combined with daily Italian media revelations - including on Mifsud’s alleged hiding place near Matelica in the eastern Marche region after his disappearance - are sending shockwaves through the intelligence community, Italian and international politics. These are the only current certainties concerning the alleged web of international intrigue which involves Italy, America, Russia, Britain and Australia.

Adnkronos is publishing the audio files purporting to be from Mifsud and a transcription of their content on its website. The audio messages contain an enigmatic appeal for help that states: "It is extremely important that someone, somewhere decides to allow me to breath again".