Amazzonia, DiCaprio risponde a Bolsonaro

Amazzonia, DiCaprio risponde a Bolsonaro

Pubblicato il: 01/12/2019 09:06

"Nonostante fossero degne di essere sostenute, non abbiamo sostenuto quelle organizzazioni interessate". Così l'attore e ambientalista, Leonardo DiCaprio rispondendo sul suo profilo Instagram alle accuse lanciate dal presidente brasiliano, Jair Bolsonaro. Il presidente del Brasile ha accusato DiCaprio e la sua fondazione Earth Alliance di finanziare delle organizzazioni che avrebbero provocato degli incendi in Amazzonia.


"Confermo il mio impegno nel sostenere le comunità indigene brasiliane, governi locali, scienziati, educatori e cittadini comuni che lavorano instancabilmente nel proteggere l'Amazzonia per il futuro di tutti i brasiliani", sottolinea DiCaprio che si dice "orgoglioso" di essere al fianco delle organizzazioni che proteggono l'Amazzonia e il suo "insostituibile ecosistema".



