Amazzonia, DiCaprio risponde a Bolsonaro
(Fotogramma /Ipa)
Pubblicato il: 01/12/2019 09:06
"Nonostante fossero degne di essere sostenute, non abbiamo sostenuto quelle organizzazioni interessate". Così l'attore e ambientalista, Leonardo DiCaprio rispondendo sul suo profilo Instagram alle accuse lanciate dal presidente brasiliano, Jair Bolsonaro. Il presidente del Brasile ha accusato DiCaprio e la sua fondazione Earth Alliance di finanziare delle organizzazioni che avrebbero provocato degli incendi in Amazzonia.
"Confermo il mio impegno nel sostenere le comunità indigene brasiliane, governi locali, scienziati, educatori e cittadini comuni che lavorano instancabilmente nel proteggere l'Amazzonia per il futuro di tutti i brasiliani", sottolinea DiCaprio che si dice "orgoglioso" di essere al fianco delle organizzazioni che proteggono l'Amazzonia e il suo "insostituibile ecosistema".
At this time of crisis for the Amazon, I support the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage. They are an amazing, moving and humbling example of the commitment and passion needed to save the environment. The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them. While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted. I remain committed to supporting the Brazilian indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, educators and general public who are working tirelessly to secure the Amazon for the future of all Brazilians.