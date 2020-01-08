Harry e Meghan: "Rinunciamo allo status di reali"
(AFP)
Pubblicato il: 08/01/2020 20:12
"Vogliamo lavorare per diventare finanziariamente indipendenti. Vogliamo lasciare lo status di membri 'senior' della Famiglia Reale". Harry e Meghan, duca e duchessa del Sussex, annunciano le 'dimissioni' da membri della Royal Family. La coppia, che "continuerà a sostenere totalmente Sua Maestà la Regina", intente dividersi "tra il Regno Unito e il Nord America" per ritagliarsi progressivamente "un nuovo ruolo".
Harry e la consorte hanno quindi annunciato di voler rinunciare ai loro doveri reali: "Dopo molti mesi di discussioni interne, abbiamo deciso quest'anno di fare una transizione per ritagliarci progressivamente un nuovo ruolo all'interno di questa istituzione" ha annunciato la coppia attraverso il proprio account Instagram. "Intendiamo fare un passo indietro come membri 'di rilievo' della Famiglia Reale e lavorare per diventare finanziariamente indipendenti, pur continuando a sostenere pienamente Sua Maestà la regina" hanno spiegato.
Secondo la coppia, il parziale trasferimento in Nordamerica "ci consentirà di crescere nostro figlio apprezzando la tradizione reale all'interno della quale è nato, fornendo anche alla nostra famiglia lo spazio per concentrarci sul prossimo capitolo".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support." - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA