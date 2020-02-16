"Ho il cuore a pezzi", il dolore del fidanzato di Caroline
(Fotogramma)
Pubblicato il: 16/02/2020 20:27
"Ho il cuore a pezzi". E' lo straziante post su Instagram di Lewis Burton, il fidanzato di Caroline Flack, presentatrice britannica di 40 anni che si è tolta la vita ieri. "Abbiamo avuto qualcosa di speciale - scrive l'ex tennista - Mi manchi così tanto. Ti amo con tutto me stesso". Un amore burrascoso. Era stato lo stesso Burton ad accusarla di aggressione nel dicembre scorso. A marzo ci sarebbe stato il processo.
Oltre a presentare Love Island, tra i reality più famosi in Gran Bretagna, Caroline Flack aveva co-presentato X Factor e vinto nel 2014 il programma 'Strictly Come Dancing', la versione britannica di 'Ballando con le stelle'.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
My heart is broken we had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking. I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart