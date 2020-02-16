Cerca
ESTERI
Ho il cuore a pezzi, il dolore del fidanzato di Caroline

Pubblicato il: 16/02/2020 20:27

"Ho il cuore a pezzi". E' lo straziante post su Instagram di Lewis Burton, il fidanzato di Caroline Flack, presentatrice britannica di 40 anni che si è tolta la vita ieri. "Abbiamo avuto qualcosa di speciale - scrive l'ex tennista - Mi manchi così tanto. Ti amo con tutto me stesso". Un amore burrascoso. Era stato lo stesso Burton ad accusarla di aggressione nel dicembre scorso. A marzo ci sarebbe stato il processo.


Oltre a presentare Love Island, tra i reality più famosi in Gran Bretagna, Caroline Flack aveva co-presentato X Factor e vinto nel 2014 il programma 'Strictly Come Dancing', la versione britannica di 'Ballando con le stelle'.














