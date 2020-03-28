Coronavirus, altri 260 morti in Gb
Pedestrians in masks walk along Westminster Bridge with the London Eye in the backgroud, in a quiet central London on March 25, 2020, after Britain's government ordered a lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. - Britain was under lockdown, its population joining around 1.7 billion people around the globe ordered to stay indoors to curb the "accelerating" spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
Pubblicato il: 28/03/2020 16:11
Con le ultime 260 vittime registrate nelle ultime ore, nel Regno Unito sale a 1.019 il numero dei decessi per il coronavirus. Lo ha reso noto il dipartimento della Sanità britannico, secondo cui i casi registrati sono 17.089.
