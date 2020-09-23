'Covid può favorire Parkinson', studio su 'ondata silenziosa' della pandemia

(Fotogramma)

"Il mondo è pronto per un'ondata di conseguenze neurologiche provocate dal Covid 19"? E' la domanda che in Australia si sono posti gli scienziati del Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health. Un team di ricercatori sta studiando, in particolare, il potenziale legame tra Covid 19 e l'aumento di incidenza del Parkinson.

"Sebbene gli scienziati stiano ancora cercando di conoscere in che modo il virus SARS-CoV-2 sia in grado di arrivare al cervello e al sistema nervoso centrale, è acclarato il fatto che questo si verifichi", ha affermato il professor Kevin Barnham, del Florey Institute, sottolineando che "il virus può causare danni alle cellule cerebrali" innescando un "potenziale processo neurodegenerativo".

In un 'revier paper' pubblicato sul Journal of Parkinson's Disease, i ricercatori hanno evidenziato le potenziali conseguenze neurologiche a lungo termine del COVID-19, battezzando il fenomeno "ondata silenziosa". Gli scienziati sottolineano la necessità di ricorrere a strumenti diagnostici più accurati per identificare precocemente il processo neurodegenerativo delle cellule e adottare un approccio di monitoraggio a lungo termine per le persone che sono state infettate dal virus SARS-CoV-2.

Tra i soggetti contagiati, i sintomi neurologici variano da quelli più gravi, come l'ipossia, a quelli più comuni, come la temporanea perdita di olfatto. "Abbiamo scoperto che la perdita dell'olfatto o la riduzione dell'olfatto è stata segnalata in media in tre persone su quattro infettate dal virus SARS-CoV-2. Anche apparentemente questo sintomo può non sembrare motivo di relativa preoccupazione, in realtà ci dice molto su quello che sta succedendo all'interno: c'è un'infiammazione acuta nel sistema olfattivo", ha spiegato la ricercatrice di Florey Leah Beauchamp.

Si ipotizza che che l'infiammazione svolga un ruolo importante nella genesi delle malattie neurogenerative ed è stata studiata in modo approfondito nel morbo di Parkinson. Ulteriori ricerche su queste malattie potrebbero rivelarsi fondamentali per valutare tempestivamente le conseguenze del SARS-CoV-2.

"Riteniamo che la perdita dell'olfatto rappresenti un nuovo modo per rilevare precocemente il rischio di sviluppare la malattia di Parkinson. La perdita dell'olfatto si presenta in circa il 90% delle persone nelle prime fasi del morbo e un decennio prima delle manifestazioni motorie", ha aggiunto Beauchamp.

L'osservazione delle manifestazioni motorie attualmente è fondamentale nella diagnosi della malattia ma gli studi, si legge sul JPD, evidenziano che a questo stadio della malattia corrisponde che a questo punto il 50-70% della perdita del 50-70% di cellule dopaminergiche.

"Se si aspetta fino a questa fase della malattia di Parkinson per diagnosticare e curare, si perde l'opportunità di adottare terapie neuroprotettive con l'effetto desiderato", ha detto il professor Barnham.

L'obiettivo dei ricercatori è elaborare un protocollo di screening accessibile che consenta di identificare le persone che rischiano di sviluppare il Parkinson o che si trovano nelle prime fasi della malattia.

"Dobbiamo scuotere la comunità, facendo capire il Parkinson non è una malattia della vecchiaia. Come abbiamo sentito più e più volte, il coronavirus non discrimina - e nemmeno il Parkinson", ha evidenziato Barnham. "Conosciamo le conseguenze neurologiche che seguirono la pandemia di influenza spagnola nel 1918: il rischio di sviluppare il morbo di Parkinson aumentò da due a tre volte. Dato che la popolazione mondiale è stata nuovamente colpita da una pandemia virale, la situazione è davvero molto preoccupante il potenziale aumento globale delle malattie neurologiche".

"Il mondo è stato colto alla sprovvista la prima volta, ma non è necessario che questo accada di nuovo. Ora sappiamo cosa è necessario fare. Accanto a un approccio strategico alla salute pubblica, stanno andando gli strumenti per la diagnosi precoce e trattamenti migliori essere la chiave", ha detto ancora.

Is the world prepared a wave of neurological consequences that may be on its way as a result of COVID-19? This question is at the forefront of research underway at the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health. A team of neuroscientists and clinicians are examining the potential link between COVID-19 and increased risk of Parkinson’s disease, and measures to get ahead of the curve.

"Although scientists are still learning how the SARS-CoV-2 virus is able to invade the brain and central nervous system, the fact that it's getting in there is clear. Our best understanding is that the virus can cause insult to brain cells, with potential for neurodegeneration to follow on from there," said Professor Kevin Barnham from the Florey Institute of Neuroscience & Mental Health.

In a review paper published today in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease, researchers put spotlight on the potential long-term neurological consequences of COVID-19, dubbing it the "silent wave". They are calling for urgent action to be taken to have available more accurate diagnostic tools to identify neurodegeneration early on and a long-term monitoring approach for people who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The researchers report that neurological symptoms in people infected with the virus have ranged from severe, such as brain hypoxia (lack of oxygen), to more common symptoms such as loss of smell.

"We found that loss of smell or reduced smell was on average reported in three out of four people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. While on the surface this symptom can appear as little cause for concern, it actually tells us a lot about what's happening on the inside and that is that there’s acute inflammation in the olfactory system responsible for smell,” explained Florey researcher Leah Beauchamp.

Inflammation is understood to play a major role in the pathogenesis of neurogenerative disease and has been particularly well studied in Parkinson's. Further research into these illnesses may prove critical for future impacts of SARS-CoV-2.

"We believe that loss of smell presents a new way forward in detecting someone's risk of developing Parkinson's disease early. Armed with the knowledge that loss of smell presents in around 90% of people in the early stages of Parkinson's disease and a decade ahead of motor symptoms, we feel we are on the right track," added Ms Beauchamp.

Clinical diagnosis of Parkinson's disease currently relies on presentation of motor dysfunction, but research shows that by this time 50–70% of dopamine cell loss in the brain has already occurred.

"By waiting until this stage of Parkinson's disease to diagnose and treat, you've already missed the window for neuroprotective therapies to have their intended effect. We are talking about an insidious disease affecting 80,000 people in Australia, which is set to double by 2040 before even considering the potential consequences of COVID, and we currently have no available disease-modifying therapies," said Professor Barnham.

The researchers hope to establish a simple, cost-effective screening protocol aiming to identify people in the community at risk of developing Parkinson's, or who are in early stages of the disease, at a time when therapies have the greatest potential to prevent onset of motor dysfunction. They plan to put the proposal forward for funding from the Australian Government's Medical Research Future Funding scheme.

Additionally, the team have developed two neuroprotective therapies currently under investigation and have identified a cohort of subjects who are ideally suited to study the treatments. Through their research they gained new evidence that people with REM sleep behaviour disorder have a higher predisposition to go on to develop Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's disease is a significant economic burden costing the Australian economy in excess of $10 billion a year.

"We have to shift community thinking that Parkinson's not a disease of old age. As we've been hearing time and time again, the coronavirus does not discriminate – and neither does Parkinson's," said Professor Barnham. "We can take insight from the neurological consequences that followed the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918 where the risk of developing Parkinson's disease increased two to three-fold. Given that the world's population has been hit again by a viral pandemic, it is very worrying indeed to consider the potential global increase of neurological diseases that could unfold down track."

He added, "The world was caught off guard the first-time, but it doesn't need to be again. We now know what needs to be done. Alongside a strategized public health approach, tools for early diagnosis and better treatments are going to be key.”