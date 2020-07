Sondaggio: la Lega al 31,5%, cala ancora il M5S

Far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini gestures during his electoral tour on August 9, 2019 in Mola di Bari, south of Italy. - Salvini pulled his support for Italy's governing coalition on August 8, 2019, and called for snap elections, prompting the country's premier to demand that he "justify" his decision to provoke a political crisis. Salvini, whose hardline League Party has already called for snap polls, has clashed with his fellow Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) party over a range of policies. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)