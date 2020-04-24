Italy must unite to re-emerge from coronavirus crisis - minister

Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday called on citizens to unite during a delicate phase" for coronvirus-hit Italy so it will emerge stronger from the crisis.

"It will be a new normal but we will get our lives back. Let's stay united to help the country get through this delicate phase," Di Maio wrote on social media.

"Let's do our part to strengthen Italy. We are a strong, credible nation. Let's show this," he added.

The government predicts the Covid-19 crisis will slash Italy's economic output by 15% in the first two quarters of the year, finance minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Friday.

Italy's dramatic Covid-19 outbreak has killed nearly 26,000 people and infected close to 193,000 since it began and has led to a drastic lockdown that has brought most of the economy to a standstill.