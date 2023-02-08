Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:00 Nuova scoperta nello spazio, il pianeta nano Quaoar ha un anello come Saturno

16:59 Roma, accoltellato a Termini per 20 euro: tre fermati

16:56 Sanremo 2023, Schillaci al festival per appello a prevenzione tumori

16:47 Ucraina, Zelensky a Parigi incontrerà Macron e Scholz

16:41 Ergastolo ostativo, Consulta restituisce gli atti ai giudici: la legge è cambiata

16:33 Concessioni balneari, in arrivo proroga di un anno

16:07 Covid oggi Lazio, 648 contagi e 5 morti: a Roma 374 casi

15:42 Grillo jr, madre della giovane che ha denunciato stupro: "Dopo era solo corpo che camminava"

15:29 Terremoto Turchia, Erdogan visita zone colpite e ammette: "All'inizio problemi nei soccorsi"

15:23 Sanremo 2023, Sisal: Mengoni saldo in testa seguito da Giorgia, Elodie e Ultimo

15:07 Sanremo, in occasione del festival arriva da Indigo.ai il chatbot 'fantacantautore'

15:01 Carburanti, Salvini: "Taglio accise se prezzo benzina sopra due euro"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FBS Launches Ultimate Trading Birthday Promo

08 febbraio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FBS, an online Forex broker, celebrates its 14th birthday by launching the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday. The promo runs between February 9 and March 9. The event is available in the web Personal Area, the FBS Personal Area app, or the FBS Trader app.

A guaranteed prize for every trader

The broker invites every client to join the celebration promising gifts to every participant. To get a guaranteed reward, participants need to collect five trading tickets — one ticket per one traded lot. When five trading tickets are gathered, traders can choose a gift they prefer – cash rewards, VIP analytics, or personal consultation with an FBS financial analyst.

Since the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday promo aims at celebrating the community of over 27M+ FBS traders, each participant gets a chance to receive something more.

Prizes for raffle winners

Traders participating in FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday will try their luck in a raffle going for top prizes. The more tickets participants collect, the more likely they will win prizesThe raffle's main prize is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

The raffle winners will be randomly picked live on March 17, 2023, at 13:00 GMT+2. The results will be published on the FBS website.     

FBS is an international brand present in over 150 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to their clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and ᏟᖴᎠs.

FBS Markets Inc. – license IFSC/000102/310

Tradestone Ltd. – CySEC license number 331/17, FCA temporary permit 808276

Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd – ASIC Licence number 426359

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996728/FBS_Birthday_Promo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fbs-launches-ultimate-trading-birthday-promo-301741888.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza FBS Personal Area app FBS Trader app. Forex broker event
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky in visita a Londra
News to go
Mutui, prorogata scadenza domande Fondo Garanzia prima casa
News to go
Operazione Hydros, intercettate 81 balle di cocaina nel Pacifico
News to go
Usa recuperano resti pallone spia Cina
News to go
Migranti, affonda barcone in Grecia: 3 morti, 20 dispersi
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Mandare Pnrr riveduti entro 30 aprile"
News to go
Terremoto Turchia, Erdogan proclama stato emergenza per tre mesi
News to go
Alessandria, incidente al cantiere del Terzo Valico: morto operaio
News to go
Sanremo, Amadeus: "Mattarella in prima fila in sala stasera"
News to go
Migranti, lettera all'Ue: "Sistema asilo è fattore d'attrazione"
News to go
Bonus acqua potabile 2023, come funziona
News to go
Foggia, sfruttamento migranti baraccopoli: sequestrate 2 aziende
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza